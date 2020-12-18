‘The Resident’ Adds Jessica Lucas As Series Regular In Season 4 Of Fox Medical Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Gotham and Gracepoint alumna Jessica Lucas is returning to Fox as a new series regular on the upcoming fourth season of the network’s hit medical drama The Resident.

Lucas will play Billie, once a top neurosurgery resident at Chastain who was cut after a tragic error and left under a cloud. Nic (Emily VanCamp) has known and loved her since childhood and wants her to return. Will Billie’s pride, hot temper, and ego get her in trouble again? She’ll have to control the fact she knows all too well, that she’s nearly always the smartest person in the room.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Matt Czuchry, VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut star.

This season, a glimpse at the harrowing nightmare that was COVID-19’s relentless grip on urban hospitals will give way, as the series jumps forward to sunnier days. With black-hearted Red Rock Mountain Medical figurehead Logan Kim ousted, the rudderless hospital finds its new CEO in star orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), when she spearheads Chastain’s transition from private to public hospital. Now, after three seasons of bucking the system, the doctors have a seat at the table – and will fight to fix the broken machine from the inside.



The Resident is produced by 20th Television. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua and Oly Obst.

Lucas is best known for her fierce portrayal of the villain Tabitha Galavan on the critically-acclaimed Fox series Gotham. Prior to Gotham, Lucas was a lead on the Fox limited series Gracepoint, an adaptation of the hit British series Broadchurch. On the feature side, Lucas’ credits include a lead role in the JJ Abrams-produced Cloverfield, which opened at number one at the domestic box office, as well as lead roles in the Sam Raimi-produced Evil Dead remake and indie comedy That Awkward Moment. Most recently, Lucas starred in the lead role in the Muse/Rogers Television limited series The Murders for City TV and also served as an executive producer on the series. Lucas is repped by Gersh, Thruline Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.