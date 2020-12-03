‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Retains Weekly U.S. Streaming Crown, With ‘The Mandalorian’ Still In Pursuit

The weekly Nielsen streaming rankings held steady in the first week of November, with Netflix breakout The Queen’s Gambit retaining the top spot.

An estimated 1.455 billion total minutes of viewing of the chess drama occurred in the U.S. from November 2-8, Nielsen said, down from nearly 1.9 billion in the previous week.

Overall, the latest rankings look a lot like last week’s. The numbers, which reflect only viewing that occurs via a TV set, are delivered after a delay of nearly a month, under an agreement between Nielsen and the four streaming services it measures: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.

Disney’s The Mandalorian held steady in the No. 3 spot. The Disney+ title adds one new episode each week, which is different from the binge-release pattern that prevails on Netflix.

As it wraps its run on Netflix before heading to Peacock in the new year, comedy mainstay The Office was the No. 2 title, with more than a billion minutes of viewing.

Netflix, as usual, dominated the list, with The Mandalorian the only non-Netflix title.

Here is the full chart, with number of episodes and total viewing minutes:

The Queen’s Gambit (7 episodes – 1,455B minutes)

The Office (192 – 1.09B)

The Mandalorian (10 – 955M)

Schitt’s Creek (80 – 768M)

Criminal Minds (277 – 635M)

Great British Baking Show (64 – 608M)

Grey’s Anatomy (361 – 568M)

NCIS (353 –543M)

The Blacklist (152-417M)

THE 100 (100 – 407M)