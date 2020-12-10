‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Holds Top Nielsen U.S. Streaming Spot For Third Week As ‘The Crown’ Enters The Palace

Netflix’s seven-episode wonder The Queen’s Gambit finished No. 1 for a third straight week on the Nielsen U.S. streaming chart.

The chess drama, which launched October 23, racked up just shy of 1.4 billion total minutes of viewing during the week of November 9-15. (See full rankings below.) It is the first title to finish No. 1 three weeks in a row since Nielsen began circulating the streaming list in September.

Nielsen measures only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+ shows viewed on a TV set. Last month, Netflix declared The Queen’s Gambit its most-viewed scripted limited series ever, with 62 million global views in its first four weeks. (Netflix defines a view as any two-minute part of the show that gets viewed, whereas Nielsen measures total view time.)

Related Story NBCUniversal Expands Digital And Streaming Opportunities For Local Advertisers

The chart looks much the same as the previous week’s, with The Office surging as it prepares to shift from Netflix to Peacock in 2021, and Disney’s The Mandalorian still No. 3. The Star Wars spinoff show, whose episodes are released weekly, is the only non-Netflix title on the chart.

Season 4 of The Crown debuted in the No. 5 spot, even with 40 total episodes available to stream. The royal drama is focused this season on the relationship between Prince Charles and Lady Diana, and introduces Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Creator Peter Morgan has said two more seasons of the period drama are in the works.

Acquired programming dominated the list, accounting for six of the top 10 titles.

Here is the full chart, with episodes available and total minutes viewed:

The Queen’s Gambit (7; 1.373 billion)

The Office (192; 1.089 billion)

The Mandalorian (11; 873 million)

Schitt’s Creek (80; 855 million)

The Crown (40; 807 million)

Grey’s Anatomy (363; 688 million)

Great British Baking Show (64; 669 million)

NCIS (353; 603 million)

Criminal Minds (277; 591 million)

The Blacklist (152; 381 million)