‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Christiane Seidel Joins Neal McDonough Western Sequel ‘Boon’

EXCLUSIVE: Christiane Seidel has joined the indie western sequel Boon which stars, is produced by and co-written by Yellowstone thespian Neal McDonough.

Boon is a spiritual sequel to the movie Red Stone that takes place in the distant future and picks up with henchman Nick Boon (McDonough) trying to get on with his life. At the same time we learn, our Preacher, the widowed Catherine, played by Seidel, is busy trying to protect herself and her son from a local criminal organization that is using her land for some unusual activities. When Boon and Catherine’s lives cross paths they find themselves leaning on each other to protect everything they stand for.

Derek Presley, who directed the first installment, Red Stone, is returning to helm Boon and is co-writing. Red Stone producer Jason Starne is also returning for Boon.

In addition to Seidel, the film stars Jake Melrose, James Madio, and John Patrick Jordan. Ruve McDonough is also producing Boon alongside Co-Producer Stephen Endelman, who is also lending his Grammy award winning musical talents for the films score.

Seidel can currently be seen in a recurring role on the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, the streamer’s most watched limited series ever at 62M households in its first 28 days. Previously, Seidel was seen on the Golden Globe and multi-Emmy winning FX’s limited series Fosse/Verdon, Netflix’s Godless and four seasons of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. She recently shot the independent feature God’s Time and the short film Tether, which premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival earlier this year. In addition to her acting work, she served as producing director of the Scandinavian Theater Company and is a partner and producer at Red Rope Productions, where she has produced several short films.

Seidel is repped by Affirmative Entertainment and Buchwald Talent.