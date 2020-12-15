‘The Prom’ Producer Adam Anders Making Feature Directorial Debut On Monarch Media’s Musical ‘Road To Bethlehem’

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Anders, the producer of Netflix’s The Prom and the longtime executive music producer of the mutli-award winning series Glee, will make his directorial debut early next year on the Monarch Media, SPACE + ART Entertainment and STORY Collective musical feature Road To Bethlehem.

The project is written by Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This scribe and EP Christy Hall. The film will shoot at the Jerusalem movie set in Utah.

Monarch Media is financing the project, with company principals Steve Barnett and Alan Powell set to produce. Anders will also produce through his Anders Media, Inc. banner, along with Brandt Andersen through his SPACE + ART Entertainment banner and Stephen Meinen and Ryan Busse through their STORY Collective banner. Monarch principal Vicky Patel will executive produce. The film’s original music will be written and produced by Anders, Nikki Anders, and Peer Astrom. Anders and Astrom co-wrote the original song and end title “Wear Your Crown” featured in The Prom.

Anders said, “It is a dream come true to secure financing for this passion project of over ten years. I couldn’t imagine more supportive partners than Monarch Media and I am so grateful for their trust in me. I am equally indebted to Christy Hall for her brilliant script and for sharing my vision of presenting this story in a way never before seen or heard. I can’t wait to make this film alongside such a faithful team of producers in Brandt, Stephen, and Ryan as we bring this bold, wonderful musical adaptation of the greatest story ever told to life.”

Powell added, “There are millions of families all over the world for whom this story is especially meaningful, mine being one of them. To that end, we all consider it an incredible privilege to bring it to life and a tremendous responsibility to do it well.”

Anders is a four-time Grammy nominee and two-time People’s Choice Award winner. His company, Anders Media Inc. produces film and television content for global audiences. He has sold over 100 million records and worked with artists ranging from the Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus to Andy Grammar and Ceelo Green. His music has been heard in such film productions as High School Musical, The Wedding Planner, Captain Underpants, and Rock of Ages. His many other credits include executive producing the television shows Perfect Harmony starring Bradley Whitford for NBC and the international hit teen musical Kally’s Mashup, which he created based on his own life; he is also credited with executive producing the faith-based FOX live television event The Passion, starring Tyler Perry, which generated the #1 soundtrack on Billboard. Anders is represented by John Frankenheimer and Scott Edel from Loeb & Loeb.

Hall is repped by LBI and attorney Miles Metcoff at Morris Yorn.

STORY Collective (Stephen Meinen and Ryan Busse) is currently producing the Coast Guard drama series So Others May Live with Esmail Corp. at UCP, and other projects.

Andersen’s movies as an EP include American Made, Silence, Everest, 2 Guns, and Lone Survivor. He also produced the comedy Mother’s Day. His upcoming films include the thrillers Panama and You Won’t Be Alone.

Barnett, Powell and Patel have several projects set through their Monarch Media banner, including the just announced Chris Pratt indie comedy vehicle The Black Belt which was listed on yesterday’s The Black List 2020; a country musical with award-winning country music duo Florida Georgia Line; military thriller Havoc, with South Korean filmmaker Byung-gil Jung attached to direct; Do the Birds Still Sing in Hell?, a musical based on the WWII biography of a British soldier who was a prisoner of war in Nazi Germany; and an English-language remake of the Spanish-language film La Lista, from director Alvaro Diaz Lorenzo. The team also produced the family musical A Week Away, which sold to Netflix earlier this year.

Nikki Anders is a singer and songwriter who was the founding member of the multi-platinum Christian group AVALON. She previously has penned songs for film and TV including Glee, Kally’s Mashup, The Young Victoria, and High School Musical, as well as for artists ranging from Sheryl Crow to Selena Gomez. She also starred in the reality show The Glee Project and served as its music mentor.

Astrom, a Swedish music producer and songwriter, has written hits for such artists as Celine Dion, Madonna, Enrique Iglesias, Glee, and Jennifer Lopez, and many others.