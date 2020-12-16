‘The Price Is Right At Night’, ‘Let’s Make A Deal Primetime’ Set Specials For January 2021

CBS game shows The Price Is Right and Let’s Make A Deal will start off the new year with new primetime specials throughout January.

CBS Television announced Wednesday that The Price Is Right At Night, hosted by Drew Carey, will feature three special episodes in the first month of 2021. On Jan. 6, The Righteous Gemstones actor Adam Devine will appear on the game show to play for the Children’s Miracle Network and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will make an appearance the following week on Jan. 13 to play for his Ludacris Foundation. Another special will air on Jan. 27, though no guest has been announced.

Let’s Make A Deal Primetime, hosted by Wayne Brady, will also ring in the new year with a special on Monday Jan. 18 that will feature Bob ♥ Abishola stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku.

The Price Is Right Primetime specials will air on the CBS Television Network from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT. Fremantle produces the game show and Evelyn Warfel is executive producer.

Let’s Make A Deal Primetime will air Monday Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. The game show is also produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is the executive producer.