‘Peacemaker’: HBO Max James Gunn ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series Adds Four

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad spinoff HBO Max series Peacemaker has added Chukwudi Iwuji, as Clemson Murn in a series regular role, and three recurring guest stars, those being Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Detective Sophie Song and Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke.

Peacemaker will explore the origins of John Cena’s character from the upcoming Aug. 6, 2021 Warner Bros. release, which is also being planned to hit HBO Max at the same time. Peacemaker is a guy who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Of the four characters announced, Fitzgibbon is the head doctor at Belle Reve penitentiary in DC Comics lore and he’s an aide to government official Amanda Waller who assembles the Suicide Squad (played by Viola Davis in the movie).

Today’s quad joins previously announced series regulars Cena, Danielle Brooks, Chris Conrad, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick.

Gunn is writing all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directing many episodes, including the first. Gunn and Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. The DC series is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cameras roll early next year.

Iwuji is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP. He will next be seen in Barry Jenkins’ upcoming Amazon limited series, The Underground Railroad. He’s also set to co-star in Michael Morrissey’s feature film, Mother. Most recently, Iwuji was a series regular on the second season of the BBC drama, The Split and starred in the Netflix limited series When They See Us.

Munro is repped by Northern Exposure, Buchwald and Alchemy Entertainment. He recently starred in the hit CW series Riverdale as Hal Cooper, Betty Cooper’s dad and the infamous “Black Hood.” He also just wrapped production on the Netflix comedy Love Hard alongside Nina Dobrev and recently recurred on The Good Doctor and Seal Team. His feature credits include Clint Eastwood’s Oscar winning movie Unforgiven, White Chicks, Scary Movie, Freddy vs. Jason and A Night at the Roxbury.

Chang is repped by Buchwald and Untitled. She will appear in the new Will Ferrell/Paul Rudd TV comedy Easy Mark. Last year, Chang starred in the Bad Robot for Showtime comedy pilot, Wrong Mans, opposite Jillian Bell and Ben Schwartz. She recurred on the past two seasons of NBC’s Shades of Blue opposite Jennifer Lopez. Previous credits include Netflix’s Master of None, CBS’ The Jim Gaffigan Show, Netflix’s House of Cards and CW’s The Carrie Diaries.

Heyerdahl is repped by Red Management and Greene and Associates. He’s an award-winning Canadian actor who co-starred in WGNA’s Pure, USA’s Damnation, Sky Atlantic’s Tin Star, SyFy’s Van Helsing and AMC’s hit series Hell On Wheels, playing the enigmatic “Swede.” He recently appeared in the feature films Togo, Sicario: Day of The Soldado, Adopt a Highway and co-starred in Robert Budreau’s Stockholm.