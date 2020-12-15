‘The Old Man’: Navid Negahban, Pej Vahdat To Recur On FX On Hulu Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tehran star Navid Negahban and Pej Vahdat (Empire) are set for recurring roles opposite Jeff Bridges in FX on Hulu drama The Old Man, from Black Sails co-creators Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine.

Written by Steinberg and Levine, the series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry and centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), the titular “old man”, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and now lives off the grid. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Negahban will play Hamzad, the most powerful tribal leader in his corner of Afghanistan, he hopes to use his leverage to seek revenge against Dan Chase (Bridges).

Vahdat will portray Young Hamzad, an Afghan warlord who joins forces with a talented young CIA operative (Bill Heck as Young Chase) during the Soviet-Afghan war.

The Old Man also stars John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Leem Lubany, EJ Bonilla and Gbenga Akinnagbe. The series is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts. Watts to direct the pilot. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

Negahban stars in the Apple TV+ international espionage series Tehran, created by Fauda head writer Moshe Zonder. He also recently starred in Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin, opposite Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott. On the TV side, Nagahban starred as Amahl Farouk in FX/Marvel’s series Legion. Negahban is repped by Impression Entertainment, United Agents, Innovative Artists.

Vahdat recently starred opposite Anna Kendrick in Christopher Morris’ feature The Day Shall Come. He recurred on Fox’s Empire opposite Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard, and on NBC’s The Village. He appeared on Fox’s Bones for eight seasons and also heavily recurred on Showtime’s Shameless, alongside William H. Macy. He’s repped by LINK Entertainment and TalentWorks.