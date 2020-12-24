‘The Night Agent’ Political Thriller Drama Based On Book In Works From Shawn Ryan

Shawn Ryan is adapting for television the 2020 novel The Night Agent by Matthew Quirk. The Shield creator revealed the project last night as part of a series of tweets about some the favorite books he read in 2020.

He listed The Night Agent in the category of “Books I read, Decided To Adapt For Television And May Have Already Finished Writing The Pilot Episode.”

I hear Ryan wrote the pilot script on spec at Sony Pictures TV where he is under an exclusive overall deal. The project is believed to be still in internal development and will be taken out in the new year. Ryan is executive producing via his MiddKid Productions, with the company’s Marney Hochman also expected to exec produce.

Published in October to strong reviews, Quirk’s The Night Agent has drawn comparisons to the early novels of John Grisham and David Baldacci. It centers on FBI Agent Peter Sutherland who is thrown into a vast conspiracy and must stop a Russian mole at the highest levels of the US government. To save the nation, Peter plunges into a desperate hunt for the traitor and must take the rules into his own hands, question everything, and trust no one.

Ryan is co-creator/executive producer of the CBS/Sony TV drama series S.W.A.T.. Additionally, MiddMid and Sony TV also are behind La Bravura, a one-hour psychological thriller dramedy in the works at Showtime, written/exec produced by Tad Quill. Ryan is repped by The Shuman Company and Gendler & Kelly.

Other recommended books on Ryan’s end-of-2020 list include Out of the Dark by Gregg Hurwitz and Call Your Mother by Barry Sonnenfeld (Author Friends); Dying of Whiteness by Jonathan M. Metzl and Merge Left by Ian Hanley Lopez (Political Books); Saturday Night – A Backstage History of Saturday Night Live, When Hollywood Had a King – The Reign of Lew Wasserman and Final Cut by Steven Bach (Vintage Hollywood Books); Super Forecasting – The Art of Science and Prediction by Philip E. Tetlock and Dan Gardner and The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel (Nerd Books); The Way of Jesus by Jay Parini and Who Owns Religion by Laurie L Patton (Books About Religion); The Billionaire’s Vinegar by Benjamin Wallace and Pappyland by Wright Thompson (Books About Alcohol); and the one below: