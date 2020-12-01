‘The Middle’ Heads To HBO Max In Exclusive SVOD Deal

HBO Max has nabbed U.S. SVOD streaming rights to all nine seasons of the popular family comedy The Middle for a total of 215 episodes, which are available on the WarnerMedia streamer now.

This is the first time the entire library of The Middle is made available on an SVOD platform; some episodes were previously streaming on Hulu. Additionally, The Middle was available on Amazon’s AVOD platform IMDb TV.

On HBO Max, The Middle, produced by the streamer’s sibling Warner Bros. TV, joins other WBTV comedy series, most notably, The Big Bang Theory and Friends.

In The Middle, middle-aged, middle class, and living in the middle of the country in Orson, Indiana, Frankie Heck (Heaton) is a harried wife and mother of three who uses her wry wit and sense of humor to get her family through each day intact. Frankie works as a dental assistant, and her unflappable husband Mike is manager at the local quarry and her sardonic partner in the daily grind that is raising their average — yes, most definitely average — family. Between juggling shifts and picking up fast food to be eaten in front of the TV, Frankie and Mike raise their kids — popular slacker Axl; optimistic, awkward Sue; odd, eccentric Brick — with love, humor and solid midwestern pragmatism. Year after year, their struggles continue, but through all the madness shines a loving family — and together, the Hecks put The Middle on the map.

Debuting in 2009, the series received the Humanitas Prize in 2016 and multiple Critics Choice Awards nominations.

Produced by Blackie and Blondie Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV, The Middle was created and executive produced by Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline. In addition to Heaton, the comedy stars Neil Flynn as Mike, Charlie McDermott as Axl, Eden Sher as Sue and Atticus Shaffer as Brick.