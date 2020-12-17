Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Ray Fisher Joins ‘Women Of The Movement’ ABC Limited Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Dominates Wednesday Ratings With Season High; ‘Amazing Race’ Crosses Finish Line Up

Courtesy of Michael Becker/Fox

It was a big night Wednesday on Fox as The Masked Singer did the ceremonious unmasking of its winner for Season 4. The singing competition, primed with a Road to the Finale special as its lead-in, delivered a 1.7 rating and a season-high 7.14 million viewers, helping the network dominate in primetime.

The Road to the Finale special drew a 1.2 rating and 5.26M viewers, second-best in both metrics on the night.

CBS had a season finale of their own in The Amazing Race (0.8, 4.30M), with the 32nd season of the reality competition ending in season highs. Meanwhile, SEAL Team (0.5, 4.35M) dipped a tenth and S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.97M) was on par with last week’s numbers.

ABC served a double helping The Great Christmas Light Fight (0.7, 4.08M at 8 p.m.; 0.5, 3.09M at 9) with the first hour matching last week’s episode and the second hour seeing a dip. The network wrapped the night with For Life (0.4, 2.17M), which held steady.

NBC also served up holiday fare, with encores of its Rockettes and SNL Christmas specials.

At The CW, Devils (0.1, 374,000) was also steady, while the Penn & Teller special Merry Fool Us (0.1, 418K) ended the night.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad