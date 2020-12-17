‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Dominates Wednesday Ratings With Season High; ‘Amazing Race’ Crosses Finish Line Up

It was a big night Wednesday on Fox as The Masked Singer did the ceremonious unmasking of its winner for Season 4. The singing competition, primed with a Road to the Finale special as its lead-in, delivered a 1.7 rating and a season-high 7.14 million viewers, helping the network dominate in primetime.

The Road to the Finale special drew a 1.2 rating and 5.26M viewers, second-best in both metrics on the night.

CBS had a season finale of their own in The Amazing Race (0.8, 4.30M), with the 32nd season of the reality competition ending in season highs. Meanwhile, SEAL Team (0.5, 4.35M) dipped a tenth and S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.97M) was on par with last week’s numbers.

ABC served a double helping The Great Christmas Light Fight (0.7, 4.08M at 8 p.m.; 0.5, 3.09M at 9) with the first hour matching last week’s episode and the second hour seeing a dip. The network wrapped the night with For Life (0.4, 2.17M), which held steady.

NBC also served up holiday fare, with encores of its Rockettes and SNL Christmas specials.

At The CW, Devils (0.1, 374,000) was also steady, while the Penn & Teller special Merry Fool Us (0.1, 418K) ended the night.