‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed At Fox For Season 5

Expect more crazy costumes after Fox renewed its flagship reality competition The Masked Singer for a fifth season.

The broadcaster is bringing back the Nick Cannon-hosted show in 2021.

It comes as the fourth season is currently heating up with a two-hour semi-finals episode airing tonight.

The Masked Singer went back in production for season four in August, navigating Covid-19 to get the season up and running. This season, which featured 16 contestants, including the show’s first duet costume with Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black as the Snow Owls, the first with animatronic parts with Dr. Elvis Francois as the Serpent and the first puppet costume with Mark Sanchez as the Baby Alien.

Other stars to have been unmasked this season include Paul Anka, Bob Saget, Wendy Williams, Brian Austin Green, Mickey Rourke and Busta Rhymes. The season finale airs on Wednesday December 17.

The show, which features a judging panel consisting of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, has also featured the likes of Gladys Knight, Lil Wayne, Rob Gronkowski and Dionne Warwick.

The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

“I’m so happy to announce a new season of The Masked Singer,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can’t wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week.”