‘The Masked Singer’ Has A Winner In Its Season Four Finale On Fox

The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/Fox

There was a big surprise in the fouth season finale of The Masked Singer. Well, honestly, there’s a big surprise in every episode. But tonight was an extra-special big surprise, as the winner of the show’s fourth season was revealed.

For the uninitiated, the show is a top-secret singing competition. Hosted by Nick Cannon, and featuring panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer” features celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume.

The host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who the singer is behind the mask. Each week, a singer is eliminated — and then reveals his or her true identity.

Tonight’s winner wins the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

*** SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE EPISODE

The big winner of Season Four was “Sun,” aka Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Leanne Rimes.

Runner-up “Mushroom” was singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc, while “Crocodile” is musician Nick Carter.

The series premiere for an offshoot, “The Masked Dancer,” arrives on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 8 PM ET/PT on Fox.

