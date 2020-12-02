‘The Masked Dancer’ Will Stream On Tubi After Linear Premiere On Fox

Episodes of The Masked Dancer will stream on Fox’s free, ad-supported service Tubi after their linear premieres on Fox and subscription streaming availability on Hulu.

Craig Robinson hosts the dance-themed series, a followup to top-rated reality hit The Masked Singer that is set to premiere December 27. Like the original series, and inspired by a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Masked Dancer will feature elaborately costumed performers whose identity is kept secret. Celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale will try to uncover their identities based on clues revealed over the course of the episodes.

Tubi was acquired by Fox earlier this year. In addition to a range of library film and TV titles, it has been set up as an outlet featuring Fox unscripted fare, including The Masked Singer, Lego Masters and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

After finalizing the sale of its film and TV studio and many other assets to Disney in 2019, Fox Corp. has operated a leaner, TV-centric company. The Fox broadcast network, in addition to big-ticket sports broadcasts, has leaned into unscripted programming.

“Tubi viewers can discover, rewatch or catch up on brand-new episodes of Fox’s premium unscripted series, with The Masked Dancer as the latest of several new titles to come,” Tubi content chief Adam Lewinson said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be a natural extension and free destination for Fox’s rapidly expanding unscripted slate.”

Tubi hit 33 million monthly active users in August, up 65% from the same time in 2019. More than 200 million hours of content viewing time have been recorded every month since April, the company has said.

The Masked Dancer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros Unscripted & Alternative Television. It is based on the South Korean format The Masked Singer, created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp and distributed by MBC America. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Daniel Martin and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producers of the series. Breen will serve as showrunner.