‘The Mandalorian’ Spinoffs ‘Ahsoka Tano’ & ‘Rangers Of The New Republic’ In The Works – Disney Investor Day

Just as we told you, a Mandalorian spinoff series is already in the works from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, in fact there are two: The Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka Tano, that famed Clone Wars cartoon character brought to life by Rosario Dawson this past season on The Mandalorian . Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy announced the news today at Disney Investor Day, and she expects one of the series to hit next Christmas on Disney+.
Kennedy also gave a look at the Rogue One spinoff Disney+ series Andor centering around Diego Luna’s Rebel character Cassian Andor. Production began in London two weeks ago.
“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR
— Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020
