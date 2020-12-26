‘The Mandalorian’ Director Robert Rodriguez And Baby Yoda Come Together For Holiday Jam Session

For fans of The Mandalorian, Christmas came early as director and The Book of Boba Fett executive producer Robert Rodriguez joined the Child (a.k.a. Grogu)for a holiday jam session.

Rodriguez, who also directed Alita: Battle Angel and Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, tweeted a video on Christmas Eve that served as an early holiday present to fans asking what it’s like to be on set with the beloved creature at the center of Jon Favreau’s Star Wars spin-off. Strumming the chords of his guitar, Rodriguez joined the child for a short performance.

In the video Rodriguez strums out an excerpt of a snazzy number while the Child nods his head, smiles and coos to the beat.

Rodriguez directed Chapter 14, titled The Tragedy, of the Disney+ series which stars Pedro Pascal in the titular role. The Mandalorian rounded off its second season a week before Christmas with a buzzy finale that had Star Wars fans celebrating the return of familiar faces.

The final episode of The Mandalorian season two saw The Child join Luke Skywalker (a CGI’ed version of Mark Hamill) and R2-D2 to train in the ways of the Jedi.

See Rodriguez’s video below.