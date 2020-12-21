‘The Mandalorian’ Creator Reveals Details Of ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

We’re getting some clarity on Disney+’s The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett and the surprising scene at the end of the Season 2 finale. It will be a standalone spinoff series and not a replacement for The Mandalorian Season 3, The Mandalorian creator and showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed Monday in an appearance on Good Morning America.

“We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement for all the shows.. and so they let me keep this one a secret,” Favreau said. “This is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3,” Favreau continued. The Book of Boba Fett is currently filming, as we had reported earlier, “and then we go into production after that with Season 3 of The Mandalorian, with the main character that we all have known and loved (played by Pedro Pascal).” (Watch Favreau’s full interview above).

Following the credits sequence in the Mandalorian finale we see Return of the Jedi character Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s old right-hand man, sitting on his throne in the old palace. Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) enters shooting most of the creatures around him, and blasting the shackles off the blue dancing girl. Then Boba enters. Bib exclaims, “Boba, I thought you were dead!” Boba then shoots him dead and takes the throne at Jabba’s palace. Afterward, the title card “THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. COMING DECEMBER 2021” appeared on-screen. That was followed by questions as to whether The Book of Boba Fett was, in fact, a standalone spinoff, or if it might be a replacement for The Mandalorian Season 3, which also premieres in December 2021.

Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) will star in the spinoff and Robert Rodriguez joins as executive producer, along with Favreau and Dave Filoni. Disney+ also revealed the title graphic below.