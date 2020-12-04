‘The Mandalorian’: [Spoiler] Returns In Latest Episode And Everything Goes Sideways

Spoiler Alert: The following recap contains details about today’s The Mandalorian episode Chapter 14 “The Tragedy” directed by Robert Rodriguez.

So continuing from where we left off last week, Mando took Ahsoka Tano’s advice and flies to the planet of Tython where he places Baby Yoda aka The Child aka now Grogu on a seeing stone at the top of a mountain, which is an ancient Jedi temple (but looks more like Simi Valley, CA or Santa Clarita, CA, ha ha).

While Mando is waiting for something cosmic to occur, our old buddy Boba Fett shows up in his classic Slave I ship. Who knew the first meeting between Mando and Boba would be so contentious? Yet such are the affairs of cowboys. Boba has brought along another bounty hunter friend to assist in his squaring off with Mando, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). She was left for dead in season one, but she shows us her belly and apparently Boba rebuilt her, and made her innards robotic (having robot body pieces is de rigueur in Star Wars land, i.e. Luke Skywalker’s hand and most of Darth Vader’s body).

“I want my armor,” Boba tells Mando about the suit which he acquired on Tatooine, “It belongs to me.”

“Are you Mandalorian?” asks Mando.

“I’m a simple man, making his way through the galaxy, like my father before me,” answers Boba in Skywalker one-liner echo, “I give my allegiance to no one.”

Mando says he has dibs on Boba’s armor saying it was looted from the Mandalorians during The Purge. The trio are in a standoff, with Fennec targeting Grogu on the hill. Boba finally quells the situation and it’s guns down.

“The armor was given to my father Jango by your forebearers, in exchange I guarantee the safety of the child as well as your own…a fair deal under the circumstances,” Boba tells Mando.

Then, what is staple in every Mandalorian episode, comes a riveting action sequence, and at this point in time we get an Imperial stormtrooper raid just as Grogu is putting himself in a Jedi Zazen meditation, protected by a force field, which repels Mando when he tries to break it, and flee with the kid.

Why are the Imperials there? Remember they put a tracker on Mando’s Razor Crest spaceship. Lots of shooting here, but the highlight is watching Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett wield a Tusken Raider gaderffii and beat the bits out of stormtroopers. Utter delight. Action amps up as Boba spots Mando’s Razor Crest ship. A few scenes later, Boba is half-way glad in his classic green-red hued armor, having retrieved it from Mando’s ship; wrestling and shooting more troops. And then fulfilling the imaginations of anyone who has played with Star Wars figures, we see Boba Fett shoot his backpack missile toward an Imperial freighter that’s flying off: It detonates the ship in the sky, thus causing it to crash into the sister ship that’s flying alongside it.

Moff Gideon’s mothership then targets and blows up Mando’s Razor Crest. Mando goes to fetch Grogu from the hilltop, The Child drained and asleep from his high pressure Zazen. Gideon dispatches the dark stormtroopers to fetch Grogu who whisk him back to the Imperial mothership.

Later, Boba, thankful for the armor, tells Mando that he’s indebted to him, and that Fennec and him will assist in getting The Child back. Mando acknowledges that Jango, Boba’s father, was a Foundling. Boba tells him “he fought in The Mandalorian civil wars.” While all the small Boba Fett-Jango Fett backstory is great, gosh, I’d really like a flashback on how Boba survived that Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi, and where he ventured to from there post Jabba the Hutt’s death.

The episode ends on the ship where we see Baby Yoda holed up in a cell, using his force pull to throw two stormtroopers around. Gideon enters, amused, and sees how the Child gets sleepy in his use of the force. Gideon shows off his Dark Saber, but then pulls it away from Grogu saying, “You’re not ready to play with such things, liable to put an eye out with one of these. Looks like you could use a nice long sleep.” And at that point, one of the stormtroopers shoots the Child on stun.

Gideon’s final words to one of his lieutenants, “When we come out of hyperspace, send an encrypted message to Dr. Pershing. Let him know we have our donor.”

While Ahsoka was worried that Grogu might follow the dark side of the force, it doesn’t sound like Gideon has any want of training the little green guy.