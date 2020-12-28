Click to Skip Ad
‘The Lost City of D’: Channing Tatum Joins Sandra Bullock In Paramount Film

Channing Tatum is in final talks to co-star opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D, the forthcoming Paramount Pictures feature, which is being directed by Adam and Aaron Nee. Bullock is also producing the pic via her Fortis Films along with Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions

Described as a Romancing The Stone-style romantic comedy, the film follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Dana Fox penned the screenplay based on an idea by Seth Gordon, who is also producing under his Exhibit A Films banner.

