‘The Liberator’ Producer Trioscope Studios & Polish VFX Firm Juice Launch European Venture

Trioscope Studios and Polish VFX firm Juice, two of the companies behind Netflix’s The Liberator, have launched a European animation venture.

The pair have launched Trioscope Europe to build on the success of their animated war drama, which premiered on the streamer last month.

Michał Misiński, director and partner at Juice, will serve as CEO of Trioscope Europe.

The studio will produce original content, partner with talent and filmmakers and adapt third party IP using its own Trioscope animation technology. It will also roll out a third-party studio partnership scheme designed to help international creators and producers bring down drama budgets by using animation.

Juice is a Poland-based post-production company that focuses on high-end CGI. It has worked with the likes of Sony Entertainment and on projects such as Ridley Scott’s The Martian. It comes as Trioscope is currently adapting Greg Nichols’ Truly*Adventurous article The Havana Job as a series and working with the likes of Dark Horse Comics and Netflix.

“Juice has been a powerhouse of passionate artists and producers, and a leader in visual effects worldwide, said L.C. Crowley, CEO of Trioscope Studios. “The extraordinary Polish team was integral to our success with The Liberator, and as we continue to prioritize European and international production and co-production, Trioscope Europe is a key component in our strategic mission to rapidly expand the reach of our animated drama platform around the globe.”

Michał Misiński added, “A key component of our mission is to leverage the amazing amount of talent hidden in eastern Europe and give them an opportunity to contribute to the creation of world-class content and provide an outlet for their creativity and innovative spirit. Creating Trioscope Europe is a dedicated gateway to ensure that goal is reached.”