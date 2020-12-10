The Kardashians To Do Series For Hulu & Star In Exclusive Deal

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending on NBCUniversal’s E!, The Kardashian/Jenner clan is moving to Disney.

As announced during Disney’s Investor Day, Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have made a deal to create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally. The series, teased in Hulu’s highlight reel, is expected to debut is late 2021.

This year, E! announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is to end next year with its 20th season.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the family said. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey.”

They hinted at the time that they were looking to take their brand beyond linear TV in the reality arena.