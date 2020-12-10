Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Alien’ Series In The Works At FX With ‘Fargo’ Creator Noah Hawley; Ridley Scott In Advance Talks To EP

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA Bombshell: Chief Richard Lovett To WarnerMedia CEO Over HBO Max: "Blindside Entirely Unacceptable"
Read the full story

The Kardashians To Do Series For Hulu & Star In Exclusive Deal

AP Images

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending on NBCUniversal’s E!, The Kardashian/Jenner clan is moving to Disney.

As announced during Disney’s Investor Day, Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have made a deal to create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally. The series, teased in Hulu’s highlight reel, is expected to debut is late 2021.

This year, E! announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is to end next year with its 20th season.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the family said. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey.”

They hinted at the time that they were looking to take their brand beyond linear TV in the reality arena.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad