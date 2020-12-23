‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Creator Mike Flanagan Reveals There Are No Plans For Future Chapters

The Haunting… anthology franchise may have spooked up its last scare after creator Mike Flanagan said that there are no plans to continue the Netflix series.

Flanagan, who created The Haunting Of Hill House and The Haunting Of Bly Manor, made the statement on Twitter, in response to a fan question about its future.

“At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other Intrepid [Pictures] projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know,” he wrote.

The anthology series is produced by Amblin Television and Paramount Television

The Haunting Of Hill House is loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s book, while The Haunting Of Bly Manor is inspired by Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw. Both series star Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti playing different characters across the two series.

It comes two months after The Haunting Of Bly Manor debuted on Netflix. Bly Manor is exec produced by Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

Intrepid Pictures, which also produces feature films such as Doctor Sleep and Eli, signed an exclusive overall TV deal with Netflix last year. Deadline understands that they have other character-driven genre projects in the works with the streamer.