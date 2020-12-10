‘The Grinch Musical!’ Ratings Soft; ‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Wednesday

NBC’s staged musical presentation of Dr Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! starring Matthew Morrison delivered a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and and 2.50 million viewers Wednesday night, numbers well off of the network’s yearly Rockefeller Center holiday special last week.

Morrison starred as the small-hearted Grinch and Denis O’Hare played his mutt Max, with The Descendants‘ Booboo Stewart as the younger Max. The two-hour production from London’s West End was down from NBC’s last stage musical, April 2018’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, which drew a 1.7 rating and 9.4 million viewers.

Fox won last night in primetime with The Masked Singer holiday special (1.0, 4.71M), which dipped in the ratings but was the night’s most-watched program. It was followed by the finale of I Can See Your Voice (0.8, 3.36M), which hit its lowest numbers with its final hurrah for the season.

At CBS, SEAL Team (0.6, 4.34M) saw a one-tenth boost from last week’s season premiere. Meanwhile, The Amazing Race (0.7, 4.03M) and S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.81M) held steady.

ABC gave The Goldbergs, American Housewife, The Conners and Black-ish a break and brought its own holiday cheer with the season premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight (0.7, 3.90M). The network’s night ended with a new episode of For Life (0.4, 2.09M), which ticked up from last week.

The CW got in on the Christmas fun with the Greatest Holiday Commercials special (0.1, 518,000). while Devils (0.1, 434K) held steady week over week in the demo and added viewers.