‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ Tops Wednesday Ratings On Silent Night Of Repeats

As families begin their holiday festivities, ABC started its Wednesday night with a presentation of the classic 1970 stop-motion feature Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town narrated by Fred Astaire, which earned a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.82 million viewers. It was followed by even more Yuletide cheer with a fresh episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight (0.5, 2.72M), primetime’s only original program last night. It was down a tick compared with last week’s average of the reality competition series, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates.

The other broadcast networks were filled with encores. CBS’ repeat of Holly Dolly Christmas saw the night’s largest audience, netting 3.27 million viewers. The network ended the night with a repeat of its Garth & Trisha Live! holiday special.

Elsewhere, NBC’s night was occupied by repeats of its Chicago franchise, while Fox aired back to back reruns of I Can See Your Voice. The CW presented the musical documentary Silent Night, which explores the cultural impact of the titular Christmas carol.