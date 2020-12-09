‘The Goldbergs’ Hayley Orrantia Teams With Cineflix Productions On Home Renovation Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Goldbergs‘ Hayley Orrantia is partnering with Cineflix Productions on Legacy Builds (working title) a new home renovation docuseries starring the sitcom star and her family.

Orrantia, best known for her role as Erica Goldberg on ABC’s hit series The Goldbergs, has a side business. She’s also boss of her family’s home construction business.

Set in Nashville, Legacy Builds (wt) will follow the actress and her extended family as they navigate family dynamics, their clients’ real estate dreams, and on-site surprises to reimagine and renovate spectacular homes that are guaranteed to stand the test of time.

The series features Hayley’s father Dan, a savvy and quick-witted real estate investor responsible for project management; hardworking mom and real estate agent Melody who’s always on the lookout for hot properties; fun-loving Uncle Peter who’s an expert woodworker and on-site foreman; cousin and master architect Matt who develops all the plans; and of course, Hayley the youngest member of the team who focuses on the creative aspects of every design, and has the final say on every decision.

“Legacy Builds brings together one of TV’s best-loved daughters, a thriving family business, and one of the hottest real estate markets in the US,” said J.C. Mills, President and Commercial Director, Cineflix Productions. “It’s a family affair, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

“I’m so excited to be joining my family in a venture that has kept us building for generations, and to share that adventure with viewers,” said Orrantia. “It will be interesting to see how things go now that I’m in charge. But one thing is for sure – We love Nashville’s unique charm and can’t wait to create warm and inviting sanctuaries where families can build their own legacies.”