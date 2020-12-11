The Game Awards Winners List: ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Takes Home Major Wins At Star-Studded Ceremony

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, created and directed by Neil Druckmann, swept The Game Awards on Thursday. A follow up to the original 2013 video game, The Last of Us Part II took home a total of seven awards at Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show.

Upon receiving the Game of the Year prize from Christopher Nolan, Druckmann expressed gratitude for his team and their supporters.

“More than anything and I know I speak for the whole team, we’d like to thank our friends and family to who stuck by us while we were making this game. You continue to inspire us in making better games but also in how we make these games,” The Last of Us creator said.

While The Last Of Us Part II took home the best performance, best direction and Game of the Year prizes, other big winners of the evening were Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Animal Crossing and Among Us. While the 2020 Game Awards highlighted the accomplishments across the video game scene, a number of Hollywood names including Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, John David Washington, Tom Holland, Keanu Reeves and Gal Gadot stopped by to present the evening’s various awards.

Among the highlights of the virtual ceremony, which live-streamed across more than 45 platforms globally including YouTube and Twitch, were the London Philharmonic’s game medley of Super Mario Bros. numbers, Vin Diesel’s Ark II reveal and Eddie Vedder’s “Future Days” performance.

See the full list of winners at The Game Awards below and watch the full show awards ceremony here.

Game Of The Year

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Game Direction

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Best Score And Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Performance

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Games For Impact

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Ongoing

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Indie

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Mobile, Presented by LG WING, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Community Support

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Best Action

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sports/Racing

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Multiplayer

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe

Valkyrae

Best Esports Game

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Best Esports Team

G2 Esports / League of Legends

Best Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere