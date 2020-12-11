The Game Awards Winners List: ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Takes Home Major Wins At Star-Studded Ceremony

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, created and directed by Neil Druckmann, swept The Game Awards on Thursday. A follow up to the original 2013 video game, The Last of Us Part II took home a total of seven awards at Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show.
Upon receiving the Game of the Year prize from Christopher Nolan, Druckmann expressed gratitude for his team and their supporters.
“More than anything and I know I speak for the whole team, we’d like to thank our friends and family to who stuck by us while we were making this game. You continue to inspire us in making better games but also in how we make these games,” The Last of Us creator said.
While The Last Of Us Part II took home the best performance, best direction and Game of the Year prizes, other big winners of the evening were Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Animal Crossing and Among Us. While the 2020 Game Awards highlighted the accomplishments across the video game scene, a number of Hollywood names including Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, John David Washington, Tom Holland, Keanu Reeves and Gal Gadot stopped by to present the evening’s various awards.
Among the highlights of the virtual ceremony, which live-streamed across more than 45 platforms globally including YouTube and Twitch, were the London Philharmonic’s game medley of Super Mario Bros. numbers, Vin Diesel’s Ark II reveal and Eddie Vedder’s “Future Days” performance.
See the full list of winners at The Game Awards below and watch the full show awards ceremony here.
Game Of The Year
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Game Direction
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Narrative
The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Best Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
Best Score And Music
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
Best Audio Design
The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Performance
Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Games For Impact
Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Ongoing
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Indie
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Mobile, Presented by LG WING, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Community Support
Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)
Innovation in Accessibility
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best VR/AR
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Best Action
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Action/Adventure
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Role Playing
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Best Fighting
Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
Best Family
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sports/Racing
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Best Multiplayer
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Debut Game
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe
Valkyrae
Best Esports Game
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
Best Esports Team
G2 Esports / League of Legends
Best Esports Event
League of Legends World Championship 2020
Best Esports Host
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
