‘The Flight Attendant’ Renewed For Season 2 As More Of HBO Max’s Kaley Cuoco Series Cleared For Takeoff

HBO Max has renewed the Kaley Cuoco series The Flight Attendant for a second season, it was announced Friday by Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max.

The series, based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Chris Bohjalian, centers on alcoholic, globe-trotting flight attendant Cassie Bowen (Cuoco) who becomes embroiled in an espionage plot following her affair with a first class passenger, who winds up murdered after their night together. Flight Attendant was originally intended to be a limited series, but series creator and EP Steve Yockey knew there was more string he could pull upon.

The series finale that landed on the streamer this week leaves Cassie in a position to encounter more global intrigue, and Yockey teased some possibilities to us in our Season 1 finale interview with him yesterday.

HBO Max reports that the first season of Flight Attendant saw week-over-week growth and ranked as the frosh streamer’s No. 1 series overall during its run. The eight-episode first season debuted November 6 and dropped its finale yesterday. Flight Attendant has a 98% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and Cuoco has received high praise for her comedic-dramatic turn as a woman continually coming to terms with her torturous past. The series also stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics,” said Bloys. “We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” said EP and star Cuoco. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

“We could not be more pleased to embark on another adventure with our incredible partners at Yes, Norman, Kaley and Suzanne, our wonderful creator Steve Yockey, as well as our collaborators at WBTV and HBO Max,” said EPs Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. “We are thrilled that people have responded so positively to our beloved show, and in particular Kaley Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance.”

The Flight Attendant is produced by Warner Bros Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Berlanti, Cuoco, Yockey and Schechter serve as EPs, and McCormack is Co-EP.