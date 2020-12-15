‘The Flight Attendant’ EP Steve Yockey To Develop Ted Chiang Short Story For Heyday TV

EXCLUSIVE: Coming on the heels of the success of HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, which drops its season finale this Thursday, series creator and EP Steve Yockey will be developing an hour-long drama for Heyday Television based on a short story by Ted Chiang.

Set against the backdrop of technology that grants users exact recall of their past, the series combines a kidnapping with a messy adult love story in a cautionary tale about privacy in the modern world.

The short story, The Truth of Fact, The Truth of Feeling, published in 2013 by Subterranean Press, was a Hugo Award finalist and later became part of Chiang’s collection Exhalation. His fiction has won four Hugo, four Nebula, and six Locus awards, and the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer. Chiang has been featured in The Best American Short Stories, and his Story of Your Life was the basis of the 2016 film Arrival which grossed over $203M WW and won an Oscar.

Heyday, the production company run by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story producer David Heyman, optioned the story as part of a growing slate of TV projects through their joint venture with NBC International. Jillian Share will oversee.

Yockey, a widely produced playwright, created and executive produced The Flight Attendant, based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name. The comedic thriller, starring and executive Produced by Kaley Cuoco, premiered over Thanksgiving weekend to widespread critical acclaim. Yockey previously served as a Co-EP on the CW series Supernatural.

Yockey is represented by ICM, Stephanie Davis at Wetdog Entertainment and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, & Christopher, LLC. Chiang is represented by WME and Janklow & Nesbit Associates.