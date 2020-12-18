‘The Final Friend’ Crime Comedy From Chloe Searcy, Josh Margolin & Deb Spera In Works At TBS

EXCLUSIVE: TBS has put in development The Final Friend, a half-hour comedy from My Boyfriend Is a Robot creators Chloe Searcy & Josh Margolin, executive producer Deb Spera (Criminal Minds) and Sony Pictures Television.

Written by Searcy and Margolin, The Final Friend is a crime comedy about a close-knit group of friends whose lives get thrown into chaos when one of them starts dating a serial killer.

Searcy, Margolin and Spera executive produce. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Searcy and Margolin first collaborated on My Boyfriend is a Robot, a Freeform original digital series, and recently on feature Our Demons, with Paul Feig’s Powderkeg set to executive produce. Margolin co-wrote, starred in and edited the horror-comedy feature Deep Murder. Searcy also recently wrote on thirtysomething(else) for ABC and is currently developing a movie with Focus Features. Searcy is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and the duo is repped by attorney Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Prior to launching her One-Two Punch Productions in 2011, Spera was president of Mark Gordon Prods. During her stint at the production company, then based at ABC Studios, Spera served as an executive producer on Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Reaper and Lifetime’s Army Wives. Since then, she also executive produced MTV’s Finding Carter. Her novel, Call Your Daughter Home, is being developed as a potential series at Netflix, with Spera attached to pen the adaptation. She’s repped by WME and attorney Bob Myman.