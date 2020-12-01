‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’ Hits High Note To Top Monday Ratings; ‘The Neighborhood’ Ticks Up

ABC delivered some Yuletide cheer on Monday night with starting with The Disney Holiday Singalong. The one-hour event featuring Chloe x Halle, BTS, Andrea Bocelli, Ciara, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington topped the night like a star on a Christmas tree delivering a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.73 million viewers who sang along to classic holiday tunes and Disney songs.

This is the third iteration of the singalong event and the lowest demo rating of the three. The first Disney Family Singalong in April aired at the top of the pandemic and earned a 2.6 rating and 10.30 million viewers. ABC aired a second Singalong in May and earned a 1.3 with 5.74 million viewers.

The Disney Holiday Singalong was a lead-in to even more holiday cheer on ABC with CMA Country Christmas (0.8, 4.73). The network wrapped its night with a new episode of The Good Doctor (0.7, 4.42M), which climbed a tenth from last week.

CBS’ Monday night lineup kicked off with The Neighborhood (0.9, 5.95M) which was up from last week delivering a 0.9 in the demo and 5.95 million viewers. The remainder of the night was fairly steady with Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 4.98M), All Rise (0.5, 4.16M) and Bull (0.5, 4.81M).

The Voice (0.9, 6.99M) nearly matched last week’s numbers at NBC while Weakest Link (0.6, 3.29M) ticked up.

Fox said farewell to Filthy Rich (0.3, 1.52M) as the Southern gothic family drama ended its one-season run steady, while L.A.’s Finest (0.3, 1.52M) nearly matched last week’s numbers.

The CW aired repeated of Whose Line is it Anyway and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Editors Note: The daily L+SD chart is delayed due to a production issue.