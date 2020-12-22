The CW Greenlights ‘All American Stories’ Docuseries Co-Hosted By Yogi Roth & Spencer Paysinger

EXCLUSIVE: The CW is set to premiere All American Stories, a new docuseries inspired by athletes who have defied the odds to achieve their goals. Co-hosted by Pac-12 Network’s Yogi Roth, who also executive produces, and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, whose life story inspired The CW’s hit series All American, All American Stories will premiere as two one-hour specials on The CW network. Following each special, the one-hour All American Stories will be available free for streaming on The CW app and cwtv.com and as an 8-part docuseries on CW Seed, The CW’s digital network. The first special will air Monday, January 11 at 8 PM, and will feature a sneak peek of the upcoming third season of All American, which premieres the following week on Monday, January 18 at 8 PM. The second original All American Stories special will air Monday, February 1 at 9 PM.

All American Stories profiles eight athletes who overcame unimaginable obstacles in their relentless pursuit of greatness. Roth sits down with each athlete as they share their story, with additional insight and commentary by Paysinger, who triumphed over his own obstacles to make it to the NFL. Featured athletes include NFL linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Paralympic Medalist Scout Basset, Olympic Gold Medalist Michelle Carter, Paralympic guide runner Jerome Avery, adventurer Colin O’Brady, cyclist Denise Muller Korenek, Paralympic cyclist Leo Rogers and Olympic runner Lopez Lomong.

Paysinger was named the unanimous league MVP while also garnering All-CIF accolades. After graduating from Beverly Hills High School, he accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Oregon. He fulfilled his goal of playing seven seasons in the NFL and retired on New Year’s Eve in 2017 to pursue a career in writing and producing. A New York Times best-selling author, Pac-12 on air football analyst, producer/director and “adventurepreneur,” Roth has traveled and produced content in the world of sport for the last 20 years.

All American Stories is produced by CW Seed and Blue Ox Films. Roth executive produces with Taylor Kavanaugh and Jonathan Baruch.