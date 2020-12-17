‘The Crown’ Reigns Atop Nielsen Streaming Rankings As ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Stays Strong

The Crown, whose latest season offers a provocative look at the meeting and matrimony of Prince Charles and Lady Diana in the 1980s, dominated Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of November 16.

The show’s 40 available episodes racked up almost 3.4 billion minutes of viewing, the best Nielsen showing of any title since The Umbrella Academy last August. Two-thirds of that view time was devoted to Season 4, with viewing rocketing from a fifth-place showing in the previous week’s rankings, which captured only its first weekend online. The next most-viewed Crown season was the first one, the measurement firm noted.

Nielsen’s top 10 (see it in full below) tracks only streaming through a TV set in the U.S., so mobile and international viewing is excluded. The numbers also come with a nearly month-long lag time, by arrangement with the handful of streamers whose viewing is measured.

The Queen’s Gambit came in a distant second place but it still generated almost 1.1 billion minutes of total viewing, which Nielsen said confirms it as “among the most popular new originals introduced this year.” On a global basis, Netflix has already proclaimed it as its most-watched original scripted limited series.

The Mandalorian dropped a spot to No. 4 from the previous week, but viewing for the Disney+ show has remained steady. Unlike Netflix shows, Disney releases one new episode per week. Once again, the Star Wars spinoff is the lone non-Netflix title on the chart.

Another notable new entrant was The Boss Baby: Back in Business in the No. 9 spot. The Netflix release added a new season and Nielsen reported an interesting dichotomy with the kids animated series and The Crown. Two-thirds of viewers of Boss Baby are kids between 2 and 11 years old, while the show drew a low single-digit number of viewers aged 55 and older. Conversely, nearly two-thirds of The Crown‘s viewers are 55 and older, while a low single-digit percentage is aged 2 to 11.

The contrast speaks to Netflix’s programming strategy, which is not necessarily to create a singular juggernaut watched by everyone, as linear networks have sought to do, but rather a mosaic of titles for various tastes and demographics around the world.

Here is the full list, with number of episodes and total minutes of viewing:

The Crown (40, 3.358 billion)

The Queen’s Gambit (7, 1.092 billion)

The Office (192, 1,067 billion)

The Mandalorian (12, 939 million)

Schitt’s Creek (80, 733 million)

Grey’s Anatomy (363, 731 million)

Great British Baking Show (64, 645 million)

Criminal Minds (277, 560 million)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (49, 509 million)

NCIS (353, 468 million)