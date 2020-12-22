‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank Pictures Ups Michael Casey To Board Role

EXCLUSIVE: The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures has beefed up the role of executive producer Michael Casey and handed him a board seat following the departure of Suzanne Mackie in October.

Casey has been producing for Left Bank for more than a decade, becoming a member of staff in 2016. He was a late arrival to the first season of The Crown and has since served as a series producer and producer on Netflix’s lavish royal drama.

Casey’s promotion will mean he has greater input on Left Bank’s future strategy, as the production outfit continues to grow a slate that also includes White Lines, Outlander, and the upcoming Behind Her Eyes.

He will continue to play a pivotal role in the final two seasons of The Crown, which go into production next year with a new cast that will include Imelda Staunton as the Queen and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Left Bank CEO Andy Harries told Deadline: “Michael is an exceptional producer and has done a brilliant job overseeing the production of The Crown for four years. His promotion is richly deserved.”

Casey’s elevation to the board follows Mackie leaving Left Bank to launch Orchid Pictures, which has an exclusive deal with Netflix. Mackie will continue to serve as an executive producer on The Crown.