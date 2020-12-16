‘The Brand’ Drama From Kirk Rudell & Alex Gibney In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development The Brand, a drama from Kirk Rudell (Human Discoveries), Alex Gibney and his Jigsaw Productions and CBS Studios.

Written by Rudell, in The Brand, a driven woman with a complicated personal life is suddenly thrust into the top position at her family’s brand management firm and must contend with selling her ethically dubious clients’ images while redefining her own.

Rudell executive produces with Gibney and Kevin Plunkett for Jigsaw Productions. CBS Studios is the studio.

Rudell most recently served as executive producer on the animated comedy Human Discoveries for Facebook Watch. His other credits include co-executive producer on American Dad!, Whitney and the final two seasons (7 and 8) of the original Will & Grace comedy series on NBC. He also served as consulting producer on Men at Work, among other credits.

The prolific, Oscar-winning Gibney most recently wrote, directed and produced via his Jigsaw Productions the upcoming pandemic documentary Totally Under Control that chronicles Donald Trump and the White House’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also directed and produced the documentary Crazy, Not Insane. Narrated by Laura Dern, it follows the research of psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, who studied the psychology of murders.