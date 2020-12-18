‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ New Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Launching December 2021

Deadline heard there was going to be a Boba Fett Disney+ spinoff series, but Lucasfilm left it off the lineup of Star Wars shows it revealed last week at its sprawling Disney Investor Day. However, at the end of the post-credit sequences in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian that dropped last night, it was confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett is happening December 2021.

If you played past the credits sequence in the Mandalorian finale we see Return of the Jedi character Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s old right-hand man, sitting on his throne in the old palace. Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) enters shooting most of the creatures around him, and blasting the shackles off the blue dancing girl. Then Boba enters. Bib exclaims, “Boba, I thought you were dead!” Boba then shoots him dead and takes the throne at Jabba’s palace.

Last week, Kareem Daniel, chairman of Media and Entertainment Distribution at Disney, said that Disney+ would launch “roughly” 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series and 15 live-action, animation and Pixar series over the next few years. That reveal included a pair of new Star Wars spinoffs: The Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka Tano, the latter based on that famed Clone Wars cartoon character brought to life by Rosario Dawson this past season on The Mandalorian.