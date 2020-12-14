The Black List 2020 Scorecard: Scripts By Agency & Management Company

UTA leads all agencies with the most screenplays 2020’s The Black List, which was announced Monday. The agency had a total of 17 scripts on the annual list of the year’s most-liked unproduced screenplays. It was followed by Verve, which had 8.5 scripts on the list.
Verve was No. 1 last year with 10.5 screenplays, while CAA was second with eight.
On the management side, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment was No. 1 this year with nine mentions, while Grandview had eight. Grandview led last year with seven mentions, while Writ Large ranked second with 5.5 scripts.
Sophie Dawson’s Headhunter was the No. 1 screenplay on The Black List this year with 29 votes. The project is repped by WME and Bellevue Productions.
Here is this year’s scorecard,:
Scripts by Agency
UTA – 17
Verve – 8.5
WME – 5
Gersh – 4.5
CAA – 4
APA – 3
Paradigm – 3
The Kaplan Stahler Agency – 1
Rothman Brecher Ehrlich Livingston – 1
Scripts by Management Company
Kaplan/Perrone – 9
Grandview – 8
Management 360 – 6
Bellevue Productions – 5
Writ Large – 5
Heroes and Villains Entertainment – 4
Brillstein Entertainment Partners – 3.5
3 Arts Entertainment – 3
Fourthwall Management – 3
Epicenter – 2
Fourward – 2
Good Fear Content – 2
The Gotham Group – 2
Lit Entertainment Group – 2
MXN Entertainment – 2
Zero Gravity Entertainment – 2
Anonymous Content – 1
Calvary Media – 1
Echo Lake Entertainment – 1
Fusion Management – 1
Hopscotch Pictures – 1
Jen Aun Management – 1
Lee Stobby Entertainment – 1
M88 – 1
Management SGC – 1
Mutiny – 1
Syndicate Entertainment – 1
Vendetta Group – 1
Vision Entertainment – 1
Elixr Global – 0.5
Haven Entertainment – 0.5
Inspire Entertainment – 0.5
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.