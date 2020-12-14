The Black List 2020 Scorecard: Scripts By Agency & Management Company

UTA leads all agencies with the most screenplays 2020’s The Black List, which was announced Monday. The agency had a total of 17 scripts on the annual list of the year’s most-liked unproduced screenplays. It was followed by Verve, which had 8.5 scripts on the list.

Verve was No. 1 last year with 10.5 screenplays, while CAA was second with eight.

On the management side, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment was No. 1 this year with nine mentions, while Grandview had eight. Grandview led last year with seven mentions, while Writ Large ranked second with 5.5 scripts.

Sophie Dawson’s Headhunter was the No. 1 screenplay on The Black List this year with 29 votes. The project is repped by WME and Bellevue Productions.

Here is this year’s scorecard,:

Scripts by Agency

UTA – 17

Verve – 8.5

WME – 5

Gersh – 4.5

CAA – 4

APA – 3

Paradigm – 3

The Kaplan Stahler Agency – 1

Rothman Brecher Ehrlich Livingston – 1

Scripts by Management Company

Kaplan/Perrone – 9

Grandview – 8

Management 360 – 6

Bellevue Productions – 5

Writ Large – 5

Heroes and Villains Entertainment – 4

Brillstein Entertainment Partners – 3.5

3 Arts Entertainment – 3

Fourthwall Management – 3

Epicenter – 2

Fourward – 2

Good Fear Content – 2

The Gotham Group – 2

Lit Entertainment Group – 2

MXN Entertainment – 2

Zero Gravity Entertainment – 2

Anonymous Content – 1

Calvary Media – 1

Echo Lake Entertainment – 1

Fusion Management – 1

Hopscotch Pictures – 1

Jen Aun Management – 1

Lee Stobby Entertainment – 1

M88 – 1

Management SGC – 1

Mutiny – 1

Syndicate Entertainment – 1

Vendetta Group – 1

Vision Entertainment – 1

Elixr Global – 0.5

Haven Entertainment – 0.5

Inspire Entertainment – 0.5