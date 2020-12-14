The Black List 2020 Unveiled: Sophie Dawson’s ‘Headhunter’ Tops List

The 16th annual The Black List was announced this morning by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, and below is the rankings of hot unproduced (or on the verge of being produced) screenplays. Leading this year’s list with 29 votes is Sophie Dawson’s Headhunter which follows a high-functioning cannibal who selects his victims based on their Instagram popularity. However, he finds his habits shaken by a man who wants to be eaten.
Many of the scripts on the list have moved forward and are in the works including Randall Green’s coming of age comedy The Black Belt (15 votes), which has Chris Pratt starring and producing, for Monarch Media. Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson is set to star in and direct Cat Wilkins’ Two-Faced (25 votes) for Bron Studios. This will mark the Oscar-nominee’s first time in the director’s chair for a feature.
Apple landed Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka’s Sharper (17 votes) and will partner with A24 on the feature which will star Julianne Moore as a con artist in Manhattan’s billionaire echelon. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kiernan Shipka and Cole Sprouse are attached to star in Aaron Katz’s Blood Ties (10 votes), who is set to direct. Legendary Entertainment has already acquired Crosby Selander’s debut spec script Bring Me Back (22 votes)
Paramount, as we first told you, made a preemptive mid-six against seven-figure deal on Jonathan Stokes’ Murder In The White House (9 votes) with Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe to produce for Original Film.
There’s also Kat Wood’s Ruby (7 votes) which was recently snatched up for development by Amazon and 87North and Fight or Flight (8 Votes) which was also newly acquired by Thunder Road.
Also, this just in from Deadline Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming soon after today’s rundown was announced: Amazon Studios has picked the Field Trip Productions-produced action-comedy Uncle Wick (8 votes). Pic is to be written by Gabe Delahaye, and will be directed by Will Graham.
The list has historically had a track record of great projects that have continued on to notable success and critical impact, i.e. Queen & Slim (from Black List 2018), I, Tonya, All the Money in the World, Bird Box, The Post and Oscar nominee Roman J. Israel, Esq. Since The Black List was released in 2005, 440+ Black List scripts have been produced grossing $30 billion at the global box office.
Some Black List titles from years past are already finished films awaiting release, i.e. Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn’s 20th Century Studios action comedy Free Guy which was delayed by the pandemic into 2021. There’s also Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, from Black List 2018, which made its world premiere at Sundance this year and finally opens via Focus Features on Dec. 25. Last year’s list touted Katie Silberman, Carey and Shane Van Dyke’s Don’t Worry Darling at 19 votes, which New Line quickly acquired for Olivia Wilde to direct and star in; the pic currently in production.
Read the list of titles below ranked by votes, with agents, managers, producers and studios listed where applicable. Please send any corrections or edits to anthony@deadline.com.
29 Votes
HEADHUNTER
Sophie Dawson
A high-functioning cannibal selects his victims based on their Instagram popularity, but finds his habits shaken by a man who wants to be eaten.
AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS MATTHEW BALICK, CJ FIGHT, BRETT ROSEN, SARAH SELF
MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS – JOHN ZAOZIRNY, ZACK ZUCKER
28 Votes
CHANG CAN DUNK
Jingyi Shao
A young Asian-American teen and basketball fanatic who just wants to dunk and get the girl ends up learning much more about himself, his best friends, and his mother.
MANAGEMENT- THE GOTHAM GROUP
MANAGERS – MAX GOLDFARB, PETER MCHUGH
FINANCIER – DISNEY+
PRODUCERS – HILLMAN GRAD, MAKEREADY
26 Votes
NEITHER CONFIRM NOR DENY
Dave Collard
An adaptation of David Sharp’s book The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation that chronicles the clandestine CIA operation that risked igniting WWIII by recovering a nuclear-armed Soviet Sub, the K-129, that sunk to the bottom of the ocean in 1968.
AGENCY – ROTHMAN BRECHER EHRICH LIVINGSTON
AGENTS – JIM EHRICH
MANAGEMENT – FOURTHWALL MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS – RUSSELL HOLLANDER
PRODUCERS – NEW SPARTA FILMS, SCOTT FREE
25 Votes
IF YOU WERE THE LAST
Angela Bourassa
Two astronauts who think they’ve been lost in space forever fall in love, becoming content with their isolated lives, only to suddenly have to return to Earth.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – ENI AKINTADE, HOUSTON COSTA, MIKEY SCHWARTZ-WRIGHT, CAROLYN SIVITZ, HOPE WATSON
MANAGEMENT – FOURWARD
MANAGERS – JON LEVIN, SEAN WOODS
PRODUCERS -DEPTH OF FIELD
TWO FACED
Cat Wilkins
A high school senior attempts to get her principal fired after observing racist behavior, but she quickly learns he won’t go down without a fight.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – JESSICA KANTOR, LUKE MURPHY
MANAGEMENT – ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – TRENT HUBBARD
FINANCIER – BRON
PRODUCERS – SHARLA SUMPTER BRIDGETT, BRON, THE STORY COMPANY, TPH ENTERTAINMENT
22 Votes
BRING ME BACK
Crosby Selander
When a woman on an interstellar voyage falls in love with someone during a cryosleep simulation, she attempts to discern whether the man is a real passenger on the ship or just a figment of her imagination.
MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – AARON KAPLAN, BEN NEUMANN
FINANCIER – LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT
PRODUCERS – LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT
21
BUBBLE & SQUEAK
Evan Twohy
Two newlyweds traverse a fictional country on their honeymoon but slowly realize they’re yearning to take separate journeys.
AGENCY – CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS – CHRISTINA CHOU, JOSH PEARL
MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS – MERIDETH BAJANA
PRODUCERS – CHRIS STORER, UNIVERSAL REMOTE
EMERGENCY
KD Davila
Ready for a night of partying, a group of Black and Latino college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an emergency.
MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360
MANAGERS – REILLY MARTIN, MARC MOUNIER, CLIFFORD MURRAY
FINANCIER – AMAZON STUDIOS
PRODUCERS – TEMPLE HILL ENTERTAINMENT
19 Votes
FOREVER HOLD YOUR PEACE
Emma Dudley
Twenty-four-year-old, quiet, self-conscious Hazel has struggled with her sexuality ever since her conservative dad walked in on her kissing a girl at a middle school sleepover and flipped his absolute shit. On the way back to her hometown for her dad’s wedding, Hazel gets drunk and makes out with an older, attractive female flight attendant. She’s thrilled to have moved past her hang-ups and had some fun until she arrives home and realizes that the flight attendant is her dad’s fiance.
AGENCY – THE GERSH AGENCY
AGENTS – SAM MASARU SEKOFF, AMANDA JO SMITH
MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS – LAUREN DINELEY
PRODUCERS – LORD MILLER
18 Votes
VIDEO NASTY
Chris Thomas Devlin
Three teenagers who rent a cursed VHS tape are pulled into an 80s slasher movie that threatens to trap them forever.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – CHARLES FERRARO
MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS – JEFF PORTNOY, JOHN ZAOZIRNY
FINANCIER – LIONSGATE
PRODUCERS – POINT GREY PICTURES, STAMPEDE VENTURES
17 Votes
SATURDAY NIGHT GHOST CLUB
Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman
After being haunted by a terrifying entity, a twelve-year-old boy teams up with his eccentric uncle and three other misfits to form their own ghost club, investigating all the paranormal sites in town so that he can find and confront the ghost that’s tormenting him.
AGENCY – AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
AGENTS – ADAM PERRY, SHERYL PETERSEN
MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360
MANAGERS – JILL MCELROY, MARC MOUNIER, GEOFF SHAEVITZ
PRODUCERS – FULLY FORMED ENTERTAINMENT
THE SAUCE
Chaz Hawkins
A depressed, selfish black man fights for his life after taking a job at a white-owned beauty parlor, whose monstrous owners concocted a wildly popular shampoo that requires a sickening ingredient.
AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS – CHELSEA DERN, NICK HOAGLAND, PERRY WEITZNER
MANAGEMENT – HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – AARON LIPSETT
PRODUCERS – SCOTT FREE PRODUCTIONS
SHARPER
Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka
A chain of scam artists goes after one wealthy family with the perfect plan to drain them of their funds. But when love, heartbreak, and jealousy slither their way into the grand scheme, it becomes unclear whether the criminals are conning or the ones being conned.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – DAN ERLIJ, JAY GASSNER, LILY SAFRAN, JULIEN THUAN, HOPE WATSON
MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360
MANAGERS – ERYN BROWN
FINANCIER – APPLE TV+
PRODUCERS – A24, GATEWOOD & TANAKA, JULIANNE MOORE, PICTURESTART
16 Votes
BIRDIES
Colin Bannon
When Tabitha, a struggling foster kid, wins a contest to become part of the BIRDIES, a popular daily YouTube channel featuring the radiant and enigmatic Mama Bird and her diverse brood of adopted children, she soon learns that things get dark when the cameras turn off.
AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS – PARKER DAVIS, ADAM LEVINE
MANAGEMENT – HOPSCOTCH PICTURES
MANAGERS – SUKEE CHEW
PRODUCERS – SUKEE CHEW
POSSUM SONG
Isaac Adamson
After discovering his secret songwriting partner dead, a country music star struggling to record new material makes a Faustian bargain with a family of possums who have taken up residency within his walls.
MANAGEMENT – LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – LEE STOBBY
PRODUCERS – ISAAC ADAMSON, LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT
15 Votes
THE BLACK BELT
Randall Green
Eighth grader Simon Paluska dreams of being a Taekwondo Black Belt, but he’s not allowed to take lessons. So he buys a Black Belt on Amazon for twenty-five bucks. Then, he has to use it.
AGENCY -UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – AMANDA HYMSON, BLAIR KOHAN
MANAGEMENT – BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS
MANAGERS – GEORGE HELLER
FINANCIER – MONARCH
PRODUCERS – INDIVISIBLE
RIPPER
Dennis MaGee Fallon
London, 1888: When their friends begin dying at the hands of a brutal killer, an all-female crime syndicate, The Forty Elephants, must work together to take down the predator stalking them – Jack The Ripper.
AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS – TANYA COHEN, BRETT ROSEN
MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS – JOHN ZAOZIRNY, ZACK ZUCKER
PRODUCERS – ATLAS ENTERTAINMENT, BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
14 Votes
A BIG, BOLD, BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY
Seth Reiss
After both attending the same wedding solo, David and Sarah embark on a big, bold, beautiful journey with a little help from their 1996 Passat GPS and a little bit of magic for the road trip of their lives.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – ALEX RINCON
MANAGEMENT – BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS
MANAGERS – BRAD PETRIGALA
PRODUCERS – LOVE & SQUALOR, RED HOUR, SETH REISS
ENEMIES WITHIN
Cat Vasko
In the 1950’s, Joseph McCarthy and his right hand man Roy Cohn sit at the height of their influence, casting aside democratic norms unchecked – until the Army’s lowest-level lawyer, John G. Adams, stumbles upon the shocking truth behind their power grab, and makes it his mission to reveal this to the public.
MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS – ZAC FROGNOWSKI, MATT ROSEN
FINANCIER – ENDEAVOR CONTENT
PRODUCERS – AUTOMATIK
THE MAN IN THE YARD
Sam Stefanak
When a dangerous stranger shows up at her front door, a depressed widow must confront her own past in order to protect her two children.
AGENCY – The Kaplan Stahler Agency
AGENTS – MICHAEL KOLODNY, VARUN MONGA
MANAGEMENT – EPICENTER
MANAGERS – ALLARD CANTOR, ANASTASIYA KUKHTAREVA, JARROD MURRAY
FINANCIER – BLUMHOUSE
PRODUCERS – BLUMHOUSE
SUNCOAST
Laura Chinn
An awkward teenage outcast comes of age against the backdrop of the hospice where her brother (and coincidentally, Terri Schiavo) are dying.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – SUSIE FOX
MANAGEMENT – 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – JOSH LIEBERMAN, OLY OBST
PRODUCERS – 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT
13 Votes
FISH IN A TREE
Jeff Stockwell
Based on the eponymous novel by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. A young girl in an intimidating new school finally faces seemingly insurmountable obstacles in her learning and in her social life when she crosses paths with an energetic-but-inexperienced substitute teacher.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – CHARLES FERRARO
MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – TOBIN BABST, ALEX LERNER
FINANCIER – NETFLIX
PRODUCERS – FEZZIWIG STUDIOS
THE NEUTRAL CORNER
Justin Piasecki
A Nevada court judge who moonlights reffing high-profile boxing matches must face his demons when he’s assigned to the Olympic fight of an ex-con he’d previously sentenced for murder.
AGENCY – PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – ETHAN NEALE, MATT SNOW
MANAGEMENT – ZERO GRAVITY MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS – JEFF BELKIN
PRODUCERS – AGGREGATE FILMS
12 Votes
GUSHER
Abigail Briley Bean
Based on the story of Anna Nicole Smith, a shrewd young mother rises out of a small Texas town to become a famous Playboy centerfold, but when she falls in love with an eighty-nine-year-old billionaire, his son and the entire world believe she’s nothing but a gold digger.
MANAGEMENT – THE VENDETTA GROUP
MANAGERS – JASPER GREY
PRODUCERS – COVESIDE FILMS
11 Votes
BIKRAM
Silpa Kovvali
Based on an unbelievable story, Bikram chronicles the rise and fall of celebrity yoga guru Bikram Choudhury through the eyes of his young wife Rajashree, who engineers his ascent to fame and fortune, then fights to salvage their empire when his crimes bring it crumbling to the ground.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – ABBY GLUSKER, ALYSSA LANZ, JORDAN LONNER
MANAGEMENT – BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS
MANAGERS – GEORGE HELLER
PRODUCERS – DAVID WEIL, STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT
BORDERLINE
Jimmy Warden
A bodyguard protects a pop superstar and her athlete boyfriend from a determined stalker in 1990s Los Angeles.
MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS – MERIDETH BAJANA
PRODUCERS – LUCKYCHAP
LURKER
Alex Russell
An obsessed fan maneuvers his way into the inner circle of his hip hop idol and will stop at nothing to stay in.
MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW & ELIXR GLOBAL
MANAGERS – MERIDETH BAJANA, ERICK MENDOZA & ETHAN JONES
PRODUCERS – CHRIS STORER, LEE SUNG JIN
MY DEAR YOU
Meghan Kennedy
Based on a short story by Rachel Khong. A love story set in the afterlife about our struggle to let go of the past, even when our present is heaven… literally. Tess keeps searching for the love of her life without realizing he’s right there next to her the whole time, helping her look.
MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS – BRITTON RIZZIO, NOAH ROSEN, GREG SHEPHARD
PRODUCERS – WRIT LARGE
OCCUPIED
Tara Cavanagh
When a tactless Nordstrom’s store manager denies two trans women access to the bathroom, Fran and Althea seek restitution and occupy the ladies room in protest.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – JESSICA KANTOR, HOPE WATSON
MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360
MANAGERS – ERYN BROWN, MARC MOUNIER
PRODUCERS – GATEWOOD AND TANAKA
REPTILE DYSFUNCTION
Creston Whittington
A chemical leak in a local water supply in Central Florida wreaks havoc on the invasive population of pythons, leading a family to the fight of their life to survive.
MANAGEMENT – HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – GARY VENTIMIGLIA
ST. SIMMONS
Greg Wayne
When a very fat and possibly gay boy from New Orleans is visited by an angel called Barbra Streisand, he sets out on a holy crusade in daytime television to touch and save the soul of every obese person in America before his demons consume him – if only to make his daddy proud. It’s the true gospel of Richard Simmons.
MANAGEMENT – MUTINY
MANAGERS – RYAN CASEY
THE U.S.P.S.
Perry Janes
Following in his murdered mother’s footsteps, Michael Griffiths enlists in the United States Postal Service… only to discover a mail route full of surprises and a job that means maybe, just maybe, saving the world.
MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS – BASH NARAN
FINANCIER – AMAZON STUDIOS
PRODUCERS – CHRONOLOGY, IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT
10 Votes
ANNALISE & SONG
SJ Inwards
Annalise is a girl who quite literally “sees the world differently” than everyone else and finds herself a lonely, misunderstood outcast who keeps her “cursed sight” a secret as a consequence. But everything changes when Annalise meets her new neighbor, Peter Song — a fellow teenager whom everyone else sees as a disfigured boy, but whom Annalise sees entirely differently.
AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS – MELISSA DARMAN, NICHOLAS MOHEBBI, ADAM WEINSTEIN
MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – ALEX LERNER, BEN NEUMANN
PRODUCERS – LUCKYCHAP, STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT
BLOOD TIES
Aaron Katz
Based on the New Yorker article by Nathan Heller. A true-crime thriller based on the story of two brilliant college lovers convicted of a brutal slaying. An obsessed detective investigates the true motives that led to a double homicide, and the decades of repercussions that follow.
MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS – BEN ROWE
FINANCIER – ENDEAVOR CONTENT
PRODUCERS – AUTOMATIK
THE BOY WHO DIED
Monisha Dadlani
A young girl creates a robot version of Harry Potter while her father simultaneously is treating Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe for a terminal disease.
AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS – MICHAEL CHUNG, MELISSA DARMAN, JAKE DILLMAN, MATTHEW DOYLE
MANAGEMENT – GOOD FEAR CONTENT
MANAGERS – DAVID BAGGELAAR
CRUSH ON YOU
Shea Mayo
Summer on a secluded campus takes a dark turn for three college girls when a supernaturally sexy mystery man begins haunting their dreams.
MANAGEMENT – FOURTHWALL MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS – SYDNEY BLANKE
THE CULLING
Stephen Herman
A troubled priest confines himself to a remote cabin in the middle of the woods where he attempts to make a last stand against the demon that terrorized his family when he was a child.
AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS – ADAM LEVINE, NICHOLAS MOHEBBI
MANAGEMENT – GOOD FEAR CONTENT
MANAGERS – SCOTT STOOPS
FINANCIER – LIONSGATE
PRODUCERS – GOOD FEAR CONTENT, MANGATA
MAY DECEMBER
Samy Burch
Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.
MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS – GABRIELLE LEWIS, BEN ROWE
PRODUCERS – GLORIA SANCHEZ
1MDB
Scott Conroy
The incredible true story of the multi-billion dollar Malaysian government corruption scandal which led to the conviction of Prime Minister Najib Razak and almost $5 billion in settlements paid out by Goldman Sachs.
MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – JOSH GOLDENBERG, SEAN PERRONE
PRODUCERS – 2.0 ENTERTAINMENT
REWIRED
Adam Gaines, Ryan Parrott
Harvard. 1959. A young Ted Kaczynski is experimented on by Dr. Henry Murray during a secret CIA psychological study that may have led to the creation of the Unabomber.
MANAGEMENT – HAVEN ENTERTAINMENT / GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS – BRENDAN BRAGG / ERICK MENDOZA, BEN ROWE
STORY
Emily Siegel
When a journalist turned stay-at-home mom relocates to Los Angeles to rebuild after a personal trauma, she blurs the lines between fact and fiction… only to find herself at the center of her own story.
MANAGEMENT – 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – NORA MAY, DANIEL VANG
9 Votes
COSMIC SUNDAY
MacMillan Hedges
A small percentage of the population is stuck in a time loop and have had to create a society that functions within the same day, repeated day in and day out. One man struggles to find himself for the first time in ages amidst a society clinging to a sense of normalcy.
AGENCY – THE GERSH AGENCY
AGENTS – BOB HOHMAN, BAYARD MAYBANK, FRANK WULIGER
MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360
MANAGERS – GEOFF SHAEVITZ
PRODUCERS – ORIGINAL FILMS
EARWORM
Austin Everett
A former music therapist is recruited to use a mysterious machine to dive into the memories of a serial killer on death row.
AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS – PARKER DAVIS, KYLE JENSEN
MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS – MICHAEL CLAASSEN, MATT DARTNELL
EXCELSIOR!
Alex Convery
The true story of the meteoric rise (and subsequent fall) of Marvel Comics and the star-crossed creators behind the panel: Stan Lee & Jack Kirby.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – RAMSES ISHAK, JORDAN LONNER, MICHAEL SHERESKY
MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS – ZAC FROGNOSWKI, FAISAL KANAAN
FLIGHT RISK
Jared Rosenberg
An Air Marshal transporting a fugitive across the Alaskan wilderness via a small plane finds herself trapped when she suspects their pilot is not who he says he is.
AGENCY – PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – ETHAN NEALE
MANAGEMENT – FOURTHWALL MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS – RUSSELL HOLLANDER
PRODUCERS – DAVIS ENTERTAINMENT
HIGH SOCIETY
Noga Pnueli
A depressed, progressive woman stuck in a conservative small Texas town starts micro-dosing the entire town with marijuana to make them all get along.
AGENCY – CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS – WILLIAM BROWN, RUBY KAYE, JOE MANN
MANAGEMENT – HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – CHRIS COGGINS
HORSEGIRL
Lauren Meyering
Living under the full time care of her cancer-stricken mother, a twenty-six-year-old, socially awkward, horse-obsessed woman attempts to prove her independence by winning a hobbyhorse competition.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – CHARLES FERRARO, ABBY GLUSKER, LAURA GOODFRIEND, JESSICA KANTOR, JORDAN LONNER
MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – ANDREW MURPHY, HANNAH OZER
PRODUCERS – ALIX MADIGAN
MAGAZINE DREAMS
Elijah Bynum
A Black amateur bodybuilder struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence.
MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – JOSH GOLDENBERG, ALEX LERNER, SEAN PERRONE
PRODUCERS – JENNIFER FOX, DAN GILROY
MOUSE
Kelly O’Sullivan
When seventeen-year old Minnie’s best friend Callie is killed in an accident, she struggles to find an identity of her own and forms a complicated friendship with Callie’s grieving mother.
AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS – HANNAH DAVIS, DANIELA FEDERMAN, MAX GROSS, NICK HOAGLAND
MANAGEMENT – FUSION MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS – ADAM KERSH
MURDER IN THE WHITE HOUSE
Jonathan Stokes
The President is murdered during a private dinner, and Secret Service agent Mia Pine has until morning to discover which guest is the killer before a peace agreement fails and leads to war.
MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT SGC
MANAGERS – SCOTT CARR
FINANCIER – PARAMOUNT PICTURES
PRODUCERS – ORIGINAL FILM
NANNY
Nikyatu Jusu
Aisha is an undocumented nanny caring for a privileged child. As she prepares for the arrival of her only son, who she left behind in her native country, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, jeopardizing the American Dream she’s carefully pieced together.
AGENCY – CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS – WILLIAM BROWN, SUE CARLS, CHRISTINA CHOU, SCOTT HENDERSON, BRANDON LAWRENCE
MANAGEMENT – M88
MANAGERS – GABY MENA, NATALIA WILLIAMS
PRODUCERS – NIKKIA MOULTERIE
A SINGLE POINT OF FAILURE
Terry Huang
Journalists race to expose how Boeing knowingly misled regulators, pilots, and airlines to cover up a problematic flight software system on the 737 MAX, leading to two major airplane crashes and the deaths of 346 people. Based on real events.
MANAGEMENT – 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – KATIE NEWMAN
PRODUCERS – MANDALAY PICTURES
STATE LINES
Rachel Wolf
When headstrong but well-intentioned college student Sara Jane bails on Senior Spring Break to drive a fourteen-year-old girl to get an abortion, she’s shocked to discover that her passenger is an undercover pro-lifer who has kidnapped her.
MANAGEMENT – THE GOTHAM GROUP
MANAGERS – TONY GIL, MAX GOLDFARB
PRODUCERS – PICTURE FILMS
VICELAND
Chris Parizo
The true story of how Vice magazine grew from a free magazine in Montreal into a multi billion dollar media empire, making two of its founders multi-millionaires while the third founder was kicked out and went on to modernize the white supremacist movement by creating the Proud Boys.
MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS – JOHN ZAOZIRNY
PRODUCERS – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
8 Votes
EMANCIPATION
Bill Collage
Based on a true story, a runaway slave has to outwit bounty hunters and the perils of a Louisiana swamp to reach the Union army and his only chance at freedom.
MANAGEMENT – SYNDICATE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – CLIFF ROBERTS
FINANCIER – APPLE TV+
PRODUCERS – CAA MEDIA FINANCE, ESCAPE ARTISTS, MCFARLAND ENTERTAINMENT
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
Brooks McLaren, DJ Cotrona
A mercenary takes on the job of tracking down a target on a plane but must protect her when they’re surrounded by people trying to kill both of them.
AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY / THE GERSH AGENCY
AGENTS – KYLE JENSEN, ADAM WEINSTEIN / ERIC GARFINKEL, STEVEN GERSH, LESLIE SIEBERT
MANAGEMENT – BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS / INSPIRE
MANAGERS – GEORGE HELLER / JASON SPIRE
PRODUCERS – THUNDER ROAD
THE GORGE
Zach Dean
A brazen, high-action, genre-bending, love story about two very dangerous young people, who despite the corrupt and lethal world they operate in, find a soulmate in each other.
MANAGEMENT – LIT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
MANAGERS – ADAM KOLBRENNER
FINANCIER – SKYDANCE MEDIA
PRODUCERS – LIT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, SKYDANCE MEDIA
HERE COME THE BANDITS
Ethan Dawes
Mickey Bradley, a wildly talented minor league baseball player in his early twenties who returns home to Los Angeles after an injury and coaches a little league team full of misfits who remind him why he fell in love with baseball in the first place. And theres a sweet romance in there too.
PRODUCERS – CORDUROY ENTERTAINMENT, MAKEREADY, WAFFLE IRON ENTERTAINMENT
PLUSH
Alexandra Skarsgard
Sex, money, and one schoolyard fad that took a nation by storm. Based on the true story of Ty Warner, the enigmatic entrepreneur behind a ‘90s toy craze that sparked madness, murder, and a billion-dollar empire.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – JESSICA KANTOR, GRACE ROYER
MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – HANNAH OZER
TOWERS
Aaron Rabin
A businessman’s obsession with his competitor leads him down a rabbit hole of self-discovery, fantasy, and delusion
MANAGEMENT – MXN ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – MICHELLE KNUDSEN
PRODUCERS – 1.21 PICTURES
TRESPASSER
Gabe Hobson
A father and daughter living in remote isolation must fight for survival after aliens arrive seeking revenge for killing one of their own.
FINANCIER – ENDEAVOR CONTENT
PRODUCERS – FULLY FORMED ENTERTAINMENT, JASON FUCHS
UNCLE WICK
Gabe Delahaye
An action comedy wherein Benji Stone, a lovable but deeply unpopular sixteen year old, is pulled into an international assassination plot by his uncle, a retired undercover assassin charged with babysitting Benji for the weekend.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – EMERSON DAVIS, JENNY MARYASIS
MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – AARON KAPLAN, MICHAEL WILSON
FINANCIER – AMAZON STUDIOS
PRODUCERS – FIELD TRIP PRODUCTIONS
WHAT IF?
Alvaro Garcia Lecuona
An unassertive seventeen year old turns his high school on its head when he asks out his crush, a transgender classmate.
AGENCY – AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
AGENTS – HALLE MARINER, LUCY TASHMAN
MANAGEMENT – VISION ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – ANDRES BUDNIK, VICTOR RODRIGUEZ
FINANCIER – MGM, ORION
PRODUCERS – ANDREW LAUREN PRODUCTIONS, KILLER FILMS
7 Votes
BELLA
Jason Markarian
Set against the backdrop of an unprecedented crime wave that gripped New York City in the 80s, a hyper-stylized action thriller about a cop’s daughter who, after her father clings to life following an assassination attempt, goes on a rampage to unearth her father’s assassin and weed out deep-rooted corruption in the NYPD.
AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS – DAVID BOXERBAUM, PARKER DAVIS
MANAGEMENT – HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – MARKUS GOERG, AARON LIPSETT
DUST
Karrie Crouse
A young mother in 1930s Oklahoma is convinced that her family is threatened and takes drastic steps to keep them safe.
AGENCY – CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY
AGENTS – JAY BAKER
MANAGEMENT – ANONYMOUS CONTENT
MANAGERS – BARD DORROS
FINANCIER – SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES
PRODUCERS – MAD DOG FILMS
FRENEMY
Ariel Sayegh
A chronicle of the infamous Lindsay Lohan/Paris Hilton feud of 2004-2006 over who would be Britney Spears’ best friend.
AGENCY – PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – MELISA BALOGLU, OLIVIA FALLETTI, SAM FISCHER, MARK ROSS
GABI SEEMS DIFFERENT
Victoria Bata
After spending several years recovering from a devastating car crash that pulled her out of the spotlight, Gabi, a famous pop star, gets ready to perform again for the first time. But with the pressure mounting and her memory failing her, the young woman begins to doubt who she really is — and if Gabi really survived the crash at all.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – ANNA FLICKINGER
MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360
MANAGERS – JENNA SARKIN
GENERATION LEAP
John Sonntag, Thomas Sonntag
After a global pandemic causes NASA to send a crew of astronauts into deep space to find another habitable planet, the crew is unexpectedly awoken from hypersleep and must survive a mysterious new threat that comes from the future generations they sought to save, and the one place they never expected – Earth.
AGENCY – THE GERSH AGENCY
AGENTS – ERIC GARFINKEL, DANNY TOTH
MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS
MANAGERS – JOHN ZAOZIRNY
PRODUCERS – ATLAS ENTERTAINMENT
GET LITE
Eric Gross
Saunders, a headstrong Bronx teenager, is caught between his love of Litefeet subway dancing and his strict father’s insistence on becoming an engineer. After he finagles his way onto a ragtag Litefeet crew, he’s exposed to an electrifying new world as well as a new crush. Now he has to decide who and what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to compete in the biggest dance competition of the year: Kingdome.
AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS – DAVID BOXERBAUM, PARKER DAVIS
MANAGEMENT – LIT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
MANAGERS – ADAM KOLBRENNER, KENDRICK TAN
PRODUCERS – Bill Karesh
GOOD CHANCE
Tricia Lee
A feisty transgender teen helps a church-going, undocumented Asian woman escape deportation, and they form an unlikely friendship that helps them heal the rifts in their own families.
MANAGEMENT – FOURWARD
MANAGERS – JON LEVIN, SEAN WOODS
PRODUCERS – JANET YANG PRODUCTIONS, JBF ENTERTAINMENT
HANDSOME STRANGER
Greg Navarro
Based on the incredible true story of serial killer Paul John Knowles and the week he spent with British journalist Sandy Fawkes in the midst of a murderous killing spree.
MANAGEMENT – EPICENTER
MANAGERS – ALLARD CANTOR, ANASTASIYA KUKHTAREVA, JARROD MURRAY
PRODUCERS – AFFILIATED PICTURES
I.S.S.
Nick Shafir
At any given moment in time there are roughly six astronauts living on the International Space Station (ISS). The station itself is divided into two segments one half Russian, one half American. When a world war event occurs on Earth, America and Russia find themselves on opposing sides. As such, both nations secretly contact their astronauts aboard the ISS and give them instructions to take control of the station by any means necessary. The six astronauts must each secretly choose between their friendships with each other and their allegiance to their country.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – CHARLES FERRARO, MICHAEL SAUVAGE
MANAGEMENT – ZERO GRAVITY MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS – CAMERON CUBBISON
FINANCIER – LD ENTERTAINMENT
PRODUCERS – LD ENTERTAINMENT
MARGOT
Emily Adams
Annie Mills has always known Margot Ellison to be two things: her best friend and a devout Mormon. But as high school graduation nears and Margot starts to crave change, the girls must grapple with the fear that growing up might require growing alone.
MANAGEMENT – MXN ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – TRACY KOPULSKY
PRODUCERS – CANARY HOUSE PRODUCTIONS
THE PEAK
Arthur Hills
A troubled young surgeon travels to a desolate peak to climb the mountain where her father suffered a mental breakdown years earlier, only to realize halfway up the rock wall that she might be subject to the same fate.
AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT
AGENTS – NICK HOAGLAND, PHILLIP RASKIND, PERRY WEITZNER
REALITY
Heather Quinn
A woman abruptly discovers nothing she’s known until now is real, and she must recover the truth in order to save the rest of the country, still trapped inside of the lie.
MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE
MANAGERS – COURTNEY CONWELL
RUBY
Kat Wood
After her husband is attacked, assassin Ruby is lured into the open to hunt down those responsible, leading her back to the boss who wants to keep her in the fold at any cost.
AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY
AGENTS – DAVID BOXERBAUM, PAMELA GOLDSTEIN
FINANCIER – AMAZON STUDIOS
PRODUCERS – 87 NORTH
TIN ROOF RUSTED
Michelle Harper
When two life-long best friends discover that they’re both pregnant, they promise to embark on their journey together. But with the constant pressure of outsiders, the two struggle midst personal differences and must re-learn that what connected them as children can still be their glue as adults.
AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY
AGENTS – BILL ZOTTI
MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT
MANAGERS – AARON KAPLAN, SEAN PERRONE
FINANCIER – TRISTAR
PRODUCERS – JAX MEDIA
WAR FACE
Mitchell Lafortune
A female U.S. Army Special Agent is sent to a remote, all-male outpost in Afghanistan to investigate accusations of war crimes. But when a series of mysterious events jeopardize her mission and the unit’s sanity, she must find the courage to survive something far more sinister.
AGENCY – AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
AGENTS – DEBBIE DEUBLE HILL, MIKE GOLDBERG
MANAGEMENT – CAVALRY MEDIA
MANAGERS – MATT DELPIANO, BARNEY SLOBODIN
PRODUCERS – CALVARY MEDIA
THE WOMEN OF ROUTE 40
Erin Kathleen
A struggling single mother must confront dangerous forces – and sins of her past – when her world collides with that of a serial killer. Inspired by the true story of Delaware’s only serial murderer, the Route 40 killer.
AGENCY – THE GERSH AGENCY
AGENTS – MARK HARTOGSOHN, ALICE LAWSON, FRANK WULIGER
MANAGEMENT – JEN AU MANAGEMENT
MANAGERS – JENNIFER AU
PRODUCERS – PHANTOM FOUR FILMS
YOM KIPPUR
Brett Melnick
After getting high on the night of Yom Kippur, three distant cousins wake up with muddled minds and empty stomachs as they find themselves in the middle of a kidnapping and a major drug ring.
MANAGEMENT- GRANDVIEW
MANAGERS – FAISAL KANAAN
