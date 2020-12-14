The Black List 2020 Unveiled: Sophie Dawson’s ‘Headhunter’ Tops List

The 16th annual The Black List was announced this morning by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, and below is the rankings of hot unproduced (or on the verge of being produced) screenplays. Leading this year’s list with 29 votes is Sophie Dawson’s Headhunter which follows a high-functioning cannibal who selects his victims based on their Instagram popularity. However, he finds his habits shaken by a man who wants to be eaten.

Many of the scripts on the list have moved forward and are in the works including Randall Green’s coming of age comedy The Black Belt (15 votes), which has Chris Pratt starring and producing, for Monarch Media. Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson is set to star in and direct Cat Wilkins’ Two-Faced (25 votes) for Bron Studios. This will mark the Oscar-nominee’s first time in the director’s chair for a feature.

Apple landed Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka’s Sharper (17 votes) and will partner with A24 on the feature which will star Julianne Moore as a con artist in Manhattan’s billionaire echelon. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kiernan Shipka and Cole Sprouse are attached to star in Aaron Katz’s Blood Ties (10 votes), who is set to direct. Legendary Entertainment has already acquired Crosby Selander’s debut spec script Bring Me Back (22 votes)

Paramount, as we first told you, made a preemptive mid-six against seven-figure deal on Jonathan Stokes’ Murder In The White House (9 votes) with Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe to produce for Original Film.

There’s also Kat Wood’s Ruby (7 votes) which was recently snatched up for development by Amazon and 87North and Fight or Flight (8 Votes) which was also newly acquired by Thunder Road.

Also, this just in from Deadline Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming soon after today’s rundown was announced: Amazon Studios has picked the Field Trip Productions-produced action-comedy Uncle Wick (8 votes). Pic is to be written by Gabe Delahaye, and will be directed by Will Graham.

The list has historically had a track record of great projects that have continued on to notable success and critical impact, i.e. Queen & Slim (from Black List 2018), I, Tonya, All the Money in the World, Bird Box, The Post and Oscar nominee Roman J. Israel, Esq. Since The Black List was released in 2005, 440+ Black List scripts have been produced grossing $30 billion at the global box office.

Some Black List titles from years past are already finished films awaiting release, i.e. Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn’s 20th Century Studios action comedy Free Guy which was delayed by the pandemic into 2021. There’s also Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, from Black List 2018, which made its world premiere at Sundance this year and finally opens via Focus Features on Dec. 25. Last year’s list touted Katie Silberman, Carey and Shane Van Dyke’s Don’t Worry Darling at 19 votes, which New Line quickly acquired for Olivia Wilde to direct and star in; the pic currently in production.

Read the list of titles below ranked by votes, with agents, managers, producers and studios listed where applicable. Please send any corrections or edits to anthony@deadline.com.

29 Votes

HEADHUNTER

Sophie Dawson

A high-functioning cannibal selects his victims based on their Instagram popularity, but finds his habits shaken by a man who wants to be eaten.

AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS MATTHEW BALICK, CJ FIGHT, BRETT ROSEN, SARAH SELF

MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS – JOHN ZAOZIRNY, ZACK ZUCKER

28 Votes

CHANG CAN DUNK

Jingyi Shao

A young Asian-American teen and basketball fanatic who just wants to dunk and get the girl ends up learning much more about himself, his best friends, and his mother.

MANAGEMENT- THE GOTHAM GROUP

MANAGERS – MAX GOLDFARB, PETER MCHUGH

FINANCIER – DISNEY+

PRODUCERS – HILLMAN GRAD, MAKEREADY

26 Votes

NEITHER CONFIRM NOR DENY

Dave Collard

An adaptation of David Sharp’s book The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation that chronicles the clandestine CIA operation that risked igniting WWIII by recovering a nuclear-armed Soviet Sub, the K-129, that sunk to the bottom of the ocean in 1968.

AGENCY – ROTHMAN BRECHER EHRICH LIVINGSTON

AGENTS – JIM EHRICH

MANAGEMENT – FOURTHWALL MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS – RUSSELL HOLLANDER

PRODUCERS – NEW SPARTA FILMS, SCOTT FREE

25 Votes

IF YOU WERE THE LAST

Angela Bourassa

Two astronauts who think they’ve been lost in space forever fall in love, becoming content with their isolated lives, only to suddenly have to return to Earth.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – ENI AKINTADE, HOUSTON COSTA, MIKEY SCHWARTZ-WRIGHT, CAROLYN SIVITZ, HOPE WATSON

MANAGEMENT – FOURWARD

MANAGERS – JON LEVIN, SEAN WOODS

PRODUCERS -DEPTH OF FIELD

TWO FACED

Cat Wilkins

A high school senior attempts to get her principal fired after observing racist behavior, but she quickly learns he won’t go down without a fight.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – JESSICA KANTOR, LUKE MURPHY

MANAGEMENT – ECHO LAKE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – TRENT HUBBARD

FINANCIER – BRON

PRODUCERS – SHARLA SUMPTER BRIDGETT, BRON, THE STORY COMPANY, TPH ENTERTAINMENT

22 Votes

BRING ME BACK

Crosby Selander

When a woman on an interstellar voyage falls in love with someone during a cryosleep simulation, she attempts to discern whether the man is a real passenger on the ship or just a figment of her imagination.

MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – AARON KAPLAN, BEN NEUMANN

FINANCIER – LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT

PRODUCERS – LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT

21

BUBBLE & SQUEAK

Evan Twohy

Two newlyweds traverse a fictional country on their honeymoon but slowly realize they’re yearning to take separate journeys.

AGENCY – CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS – CHRISTINA CHOU, JOSH PEARL

MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS – MERIDETH BAJANA

PRODUCERS – CHRIS STORER, UNIVERSAL REMOTE

EMERGENCY

KD Davila

Ready for a night of partying, a group of Black and Latino college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an emergency.

MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360

MANAGERS – REILLY MARTIN, MARC MOUNIER, CLIFFORD MURRAY

FINANCIER – AMAZON STUDIOS

PRODUCERS – TEMPLE HILL ENTERTAINMENT

19 Votes

FOREVER HOLD YOUR PEACE

Emma Dudley

Twenty-four-year-old, quiet, self-conscious Hazel has struggled with her sexuality ever since her conservative dad walked in on her kissing a girl at a middle school sleepover and flipped his absolute shit. On the way back to her hometown for her dad’s wedding, Hazel gets drunk and makes out with an older, attractive female flight attendant. She’s thrilled to have moved past her hang-ups and had some fun until she arrives home and realizes that the flight attendant is her dad’s fiance.

AGENCY – THE GERSH AGENCY

AGENTS – SAM MASARU SEKOFF, AMANDA JO SMITH

MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS – LAUREN DINELEY

PRODUCERS – LORD MILLER

18 Votes

VIDEO NASTY

Chris Thomas Devlin

Three teenagers who rent a cursed VHS tape are pulled into an 80s slasher movie that threatens to trap them forever.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – CHARLES FERRARO

MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS – JEFF PORTNOY, JOHN ZAOZIRNY

FINANCIER – LIONSGATE

PRODUCERS – POINT GREY PICTURES, STAMPEDE VENTURES

17 Votes

SATURDAY NIGHT GHOST CLUB

Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman

After being haunted by a terrifying entity, a twelve-year-old boy teams up with his eccentric uncle and three other misfits to form their own ghost club, investigating all the paranormal sites in town so that he can find and confront the ghost that’s tormenting him.

AGENCY – AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

AGENTS – ADAM PERRY, SHERYL PETERSEN

MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360

MANAGERS – JILL MCELROY, MARC MOUNIER, GEOFF SHAEVITZ

PRODUCERS – FULLY FORMED ENTERTAINMENT

THE SAUCE

Chaz Hawkins

A depressed, selfish black man fights for his life after taking a job at a white-owned beauty parlor, whose monstrous owners concocted a wildly popular shampoo that requires a sickening ingredient.

AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS – CHELSEA DERN, NICK HOAGLAND, PERRY WEITZNER

MANAGEMENT – HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – AARON LIPSETT

PRODUCERS – SCOTT FREE PRODUCTIONS

SHARPER

Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka

A chain of scam artists goes after one wealthy family with the perfect plan to drain them of their funds. But when love, heartbreak, and jealousy slither their way into the grand scheme, it becomes unclear whether the criminals are conning or the ones being conned.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – DAN ERLIJ, JAY GASSNER, LILY SAFRAN, JULIEN THUAN, HOPE WATSON

MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360

MANAGERS – ERYN BROWN

FINANCIER – APPLE TV+

PRODUCERS – A24, GATEWOOD & TANAKA, JULIANNE MOORE, PICTURESTART

16 Votes

BIRDIES

Colin Bannon

When Tabitha, a struggling foster kid, wins a contest to become part of the BIRDIES, a popular daily YouTube channel featuring the radiant and enigmatic Mama Bird and her diverse brood of adopted children, she soon learns that things get dark when the cameras turn off.

AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS – PARKER DAVIS, ADAM LEVINE

MANAGEMENT – HOPSCOTCH PICTURES

MANAGERS – SUKEE CHEW

PRODUCERS – SUKEE CHEW

POSSUM SONG

Isaac Adamson

After discovering his secret songwriting partner dead, a country music star struggling to record new material makes a Faustian bargain with a family of possums who have taken up residency within his walls.

MANAGEMENT – LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – LEE STOBBY

PRODUCERS – ISAAC ADAMSON, LEE STOBBY ENTERTAINMENT

15 Votes

THE BLACK BELT

Randall Green

Eighth grader Simon Paluska dreams of being a Taekwondo Black Belt, but he’s not allowed to take lessons. So he buys a Black Belt on Amazon for twenty-five bucks. Then, he has to use it.

AGENCY -UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – AMANDA HYMSON, BLAIR KOHAN

MANAGEMENT – BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS

MANAGERS – GEORGE HELLER

FINANCIER – MONARCH

PRODUCERS – INDIVISIBLE

RIPPER

Dennis MaGee Fallon

London, 1888: When their friends begin dying at the hands of a brutal killer, an all-female crime syndicate, The Forty Elephants, must work together to take down the predator stalking them – Jack The Ripper.

AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS – TANYA COHEN, BRETT ROSEN

MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS – JOHN ZAOZIRNY, ZACK ZUCKER

PRODUCERS – ATLAS ENTERTAINMENT, BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

14 Votes

A BIG, BOLD, BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY

Seth Reiss

After both attending the same wedding solo, David and Sarah embark on a big, bold, beautiful journey with a little help from their 1996 Passat GPS and a little bit of magic for the road trip of their lives.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – ALEX RINCON

MANAGEMENT – BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS

MANAGERS – BRAD PETRIGALA

PRODUCERS – LOVE & SQUALOR, RED HOUR, SETH REISS

ENEMIES WITHIN

Cat Vasko

In the 1950’s, Joseph McCarthy and his right hand man Roy Cohn sit at the height of their influence, casting aside democratic norms unchecked – until the Army’s lowest-level lawyer, John G. Adams, stumbles upon the shocking truth behind their power grab, and makes it his mission to reveal this to the public.

MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS – ZAC FROGNOWSKI, MATT ROSEN

FINANCIER – ENDEAVOR CONTENT

PRODUCERS – AUTOMATIK

THE MAN IN THE YARD

Sam Stefanak

When a dangerous stranger shows up at her front door, a depressed widow must confront her own past in order to protect her two children.

AGENCY – The Kaplan Stahler Agency

AGENTS – MICHAEL KOLODNY, VARUN MONGA

MANAGEMENT – EPICENTER

MANAGERS – ALLARD CANTOR, ANASTASIYA KUKHTAREVA, JARROD MURRAY

FINANCIER – BLUMHOUSE

PRODUCERS – BLUMHOUSE

SUNCOAST

Laura Chinn

An awkward teenage outcast comes of age against the backdrop of the hospice where her brother (and coincidentally, Terri Schiavo) are dying.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – SUSIE FOX

MANAGEMENT – 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – JOSH LIEBERMAN, OLY OBST

PRODUCERS – 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

13 Votes

FISH IN A TREE

Jeff Stockwell

Based on the eponymous novel by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. A young girl in an intimidating new school finally faces seemingly insurmountable obstacles in her learning and in her social life when she crosses paths with an energetic-but-inexperienced substitute teacher.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – CHARLES FERRARO

MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – TOBIN BABST, ALEX LERNER

FINANCIER – NETFLIX

PRODUCERS – FEZZIWIG STUDIOS

THE NEUTRAL CORNER

Justin Piasecki

A Nevada court judge who moonlights reffing high-profile boxing matches must face his demons when he’s assigned to the Olympic fight of an ex-con he’d previously sentenced for murder.

AGENCY – PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – ETHAN NEALE, MATT SNOW

MANAGEMENT – ZERO GRAVITY MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS – JEFF BELKIN

PRODUCERS – AGGREGATE FILMS

12 Votes

GUSHER

Abigail Briley Bean

Based on the story of Anna Nicole Smith, a shrewd young mother rises out of a small Texas town to become a famous Playboy centerfold, but when she falls in love with an eighty-nine-year-old billionaire, his son and the entire world believe she’s nothing but a gold digger.

MANAGEMENT – THE VENDETTA GROUP

MANAGERS – JASPER GREY

PRODUCERS – COVESIDE FILMS

11 Votes

BIKRAM

Silpa Kovvali

Based on an unbelievable story, Bikram chronicles the rise and fall of celebrity yoga guru Bikram Choudhury through the eyes of his young wife Rajashree, who engineers his ascent to fame and fortune, then fights to salvage their empire when his crimes bring it crumbling to the ground.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – ABBY GLUSKER, ALYSSA LANZ, JORDAN LONNER

MANAGEMENT – BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS

MANAGERS – GEORGE HELLER

PRODUCERS – DAVID WEIL, STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT

BORDERLINE

Jimmy Warden

A bodyguard protects a pop superstar and her athlete boyfriend from a determined stalker in 1990s Los Angeles.

MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS – MERIDETH BAJANA

PRODUCERS – LUCKYCHAP

LURKER

Alex Russell

An obsessed fan maneuvers his way into the inner circle of his hip hop idol and will stop at nothing to stay in.

MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW & ELIXR GLOBAL

MANAGERS – MERIDETH BAJANA, ERICK MENDOZA & ETHAN JONES

PRODUCERS – CHRIS STORER, LEE SUNG JIN

MY DEAR YOU

Meghan Kennedy

Based on a short story by Rachel Khong. A love story set in the afterlife about our struggle to let go of the past, even when our present is heaven… literally. Tess keeps searching for the love of her life without realizing he’s right there next to her the whole time, helping her look.

MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS – BRITTON RIZZIO, NOAH ROSEN, GREG SHEPHARD

PRODUCERS – WRIT LARGE

OCCUPIED

Tara Cavanagh

When a tactless Nordstrom’s store manager denies two trans women access to the bathroom, Fran and Althea seek restitution and occupy the ladies room in protest.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – JESSICA KANTOR, HOPE WATSON

MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360

MANAGERS – ERYN BROWN, MARC MOUNIER

PRODUCERS – GATEWOOD AND TANAKA

REPTILE DYSFUNCTION

Creston Whittington

A chemical leak in a local water supply in Central Florida wreaks havoc on the invasive population of pythons, leading a family to the fight of their life to survive.

MANAGEMENT – HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – GARY VENTIMIGLIA

ST. SIMMONS

Greg Wayne

When a very fat and possibly gay boy from New Orleans is visited by an angel called Barbra Streisand, he sets out on a holy crusade in daytime television to touch and save the soul of every obese person in America before his demons consume him – if only to make his daddy proud. It’s the true gospel of Richard Simmons.

MANAGEMENT – MUTINY

MANAGERS – RYAN CASEY

THE U.S.P.S.

Perry Janes

Following in his murdered mother’s footsteps, Michael Griffiths enlists in the United States Postal Service… only to discover a mail route full of surprises and a job that means maybe, just maybe, saving the world.

MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS – BASH NARAN

FINANCIER – AMAZON STUDIOS

PRODUCERS – CHRONOLOGY, IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT

10 Votes

ANNALISE & SONG

SJ Inwards

Annalise is a girl who quite literally “sees the world differently” than everyone else and finds herself a lonely, misunderstood outcast who keeps her “cursed sight” a secret as a consequence. But everything changes when Annalise meets her new neighbor, Peter Song — a fellow teenager whom everyone else sees as a disfigured boy, but whom Annalise sees entirely differently.

AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS – MELISSA DARMAN, NICHOLAS MOHEBBI, ADAM WEINSTEIN

MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – ALEX LERNER, BEN NEUMANN

PRODUCERS – LUCKYCHAP, STAR THROWER ENTERTAINMENT

BLOOD TIES

Aaron Katz

Based on the New Yorker article by Nathan Heller. A true-crime thriller based on the story of two brilliant college lovers convicted of a brutal slaying. An obsessed detective investigates the true motives that led to a double homicide, and the decades of repercussions that follow.

MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS – BEN ROWE

FINANCIER – ENDEAVOR CONTENT

PRODUCERS – AUTOMATIK

THE BOY WHO DIED

Monisha Dadlani

A young girl creates a robot version of Harry Potter while her father simultaneously is treating Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe for a terminal disease.

AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS – MICHAEL CHUNG, MELISSA DARMAN, JAKE DILLMAN, MATTHEW DOYLE

MANAGEMENT – GOOD FEAR CONTENT

MANAGERS – DAVID BAGGELAAR

CRUSH ON YOU

Shea Mayo

Summer on a secluded campus takes a dark turn for three college girls when a supernaturally sexy mystery man begins haunting their dreams.

MANAGEMENT – FOURTHWALL MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS – SYDNEY BLANKE

THE CULLING

Stephen Herman

A troubled priest confines himself to a remote cabin in the middle of the woods where he attempts to make a last stand against the demon that terrorized his family when he was a child.

AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS – ADAM LEVINE, NICHOLAS MOHEBBI

MANAGEMENT – GOOD FEAR CONTENT

MANAGERS – SCOTT STOOPS

FINANCIER – LIONSGATE

PRODUCERS – GOOD FEAR CONTENT, MANGATA

MAY DECEMBER

Samy Burch

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.

MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS – GABRIELLE LEWIS, BEN ROWE

PRODUCERS – GLORIA SANCHEZ

1MDB

Scott Conroy

The incredible true story of the multi-billion dollar Malaysian government corruption scandal which led to the conviction of Prime Minister Najib Razak and almost $5 billion in settlements paid out by Goldman Sachs.

MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – JOSH GOLDENBERG, SEAN PERRONE

PRODUCERS – 2.0 ENTERTAINMENT

REWIRED

Adam Gaines, Ryan Parrott

Harvard. 1959. A young Ted Kaczynski is experimented on by Dr. Henry Murray during a secret CIA psychological study that may have led to the creation of the Unabomber.

MANAGEMENT – HAVEN ENTERTAINMENT / GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS – BRENDAN BRAGG / ERICK MENDOZA, BEN ROWE

STORY

Emily Siegel

When a journalist turned stay-at-home mom relocates to Los Angeles to rebuild after a personal trauma, she blurs the lines between fact and fiction… only to find herself at the center of her own story.

MANAGEMENT – 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – NORA MAY, DANIEL VANG

9 Votes

COSMIC SUNDAY

MacMillan Hedges

A small percentage of the population is stuck in a time loop and have had to create a society that functions within the same day, repeated day in and day out. One man struggles to find himself for the first time in ages amidst a society clinging to a sense of normalcy.

AGENCY – THE GERSH AGENCY

AGENTS – BOB HOHMAN, BAYARD MAYBANK, FRANK WULIGER

MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360

MANAGERS – GEOFF SHAEVITZ

PRODUCERS – ORIGINAL FILMS

EARWORM

Austin Everett

A former music therapist is recruited to use a mysterious machine to dive into the memories of a serial killer on death row.

AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS – PARKER DAVIS, KYLE JENSEN

MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS – MICHAEL CLAASSEN, MATT DARTNELL

EXCELSIOR!

Alex Convery

The true story of the meteoric rise (and subsequent fall) of Marvel Comics and the star-crossed creators behind the panel: Stan Lee & Jack Kirby.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – RAMSES ISHAK, JORDAN LONNER, MICHAEL SHERESKY

MANAGEMENT – GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS – ZAC FROGNOSWKI, FAISAL KANAAN

FLIGHT RISK

Jared Rosenberg

An Air Marshal transporting a fugitive across the Alaskan wilderness via a small plane finds herself trapped when she suspects their pilot is not who he says he is.

AGENCY – PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – ETHAN NEALE

MANAGEMENT – FOURTHWALL MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS – RUSSELL HOLLANDER

PRODUCERS – DAVIS ENTERTAINMENT

HIGH SOCIETY

Noga Pnueli

A depressed, progressive woman stuck in a conservative small Texas town starts micro-dosing the entire town with marijuana to make them all get along.

AGENCY – CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS – WILLIAM BROWN, RUBY KAYE, JOE MANN

MANAGEMENT – HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – CHRIS COGGINS

HORSEGIRL

Lauren Meyering

Living under the full time care of her cancer-stricken mother, a twenty-six-year-old, socially awkward, horse-obsessed woman attempts to prove her independence by winning a hobbyhorse competition.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – CHARLES FERRARO, ABBY GLUSKER, LAURA GOODFRIEND, JESSICA KANTOR, JORDAN LONNER

MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – ANDREW MURPHY, HANNAH OZER

PRODUCERS – ALIX MADIGAN

MAGAZINE DREAMS

Elijah Bynum

A Black amateur bodybuilder struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence.

MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – JOSH GOLDENBERG, ALEX LERNER, SEAN PERRONE

PRODUCERS – JENNIFER FOX, DAN GILROY

MOUSE

Kelly O’Sullivan

When seventeen-year old Minnie’s best friend Callie is killed in an accident, she struggles to find an identity of her own and forms a complicated friendship with Callie’s grieving mother.

AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS – HANNAH DAVIS, DANIELA FEDERMAN, MAX GROSS, NICK HOAGLAND

MANAGEMENT – FUSION MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS – ADAM KERSH

MURDER IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Jonathan Stokes

The President is murdered during a private dinner, and Secret Service agent Mia Pine has until morning to discover which guest is the killer before a peace agreement fails and leads to war.

MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT SGC

MANAGERS – SCOTT CARR

FINANCIER – PARAMOUNT PICTURES

PRODUCERS – ORIGINAL FILM

NANNY

Nikyatu Jusu

Aisha is an undocumented nanny caring for a privileged child. As she prepares for the arrival of her only son, who she left behind in her native country, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, jeopardizing the American Dream she’s carefully pieced together.

AGENCY – CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS – WILLIAM BROWN, SUE CARLS, CHRISTINA CHOU, SCOTT HENDERSON, BRANDON LAWRENCE

MANAGEMENT – M88

MANAGERS – GABY MENA, NATALIA WILLIAMS

PRODUCERS – NIKKIA MOULTERIE

A SINGLE POINT OF FAILURE

Terry Huang

Journalists race to expose how Boeing knowingly misled regulators, pilots, and airlines to cover up a problematic flight software system on the 737 MAX, leading to two major airplane crashes and the deaths of 346 people. Based on real events.

MANAGEMENT – 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – KATIE NEWMAN

PRODUCERS – MANDALAY PICTURES

STATE LINES

Rachel Wolf

When headstrong but well-intentioned college student Sara Jane bails on Senior Spring Break to drive a fourteen-year-old girl to get an abortion, she’s shocked to discover that her passenger is an undercover pro-lifer who has kidnapped her.

MANAGEMENT – THE GOTHAM GROUP

MANAGERS – TONY GIL, MAX GOLDFARB

PRODUCERS – PICTURE FILMS

VICELAND

Chris Parizo

The true story of how Vice magazine grew from a free magazine in Montreal into a multi billion dollar media empire, making two of its founders multi-millionaires while the third founder was kicked out and went on to modernize the white supremacist movement by creating the Proud Boys.

MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS – JOHN ZAOZIRNY

PRODUCERS – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

8 Votes

EMANCIPATION

Bill Collage

Based on a true story, a runaway slave has to outwit bounty hunters and the perils of a Louisiana swamp to reach the Union army and his only chance at freedom.

MANAGEMENT – SYNDICATE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – CLIFF ROBERTS

FINANCIER – APPLE TV+

PRODUCERS – CAA MEDIA FINANCE, ESCAPE ARTISTS, MCFARLAND ENTERTAINMENT

FIGHT OR FLIGHT

Brooks McLaren, DJ Cotrona

A mercenary takes on the job of tracking down a target on a plane but must protect her when they’re surrounded by people trying to kill both of them.

AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY / THE GERSH AGENCY

AGENTS – KYLE JENSEN, ADAM WEINSTEIN / ERIC GARFINKEL, STEVEN GERSH, LESLIE SIEBERT

MANAGEMENT – BRILLSTEIN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS / INSPIRE

MANAGERS – GEORGE HELLER / JASON SPIRE

PRODUCERS – THUNDER ROAD

THE GORGE

Zach Dean

A brazen, high-action, genre-bending, love story about two very dangerous young people, who despite the corrupt and lethal world they operate in, find a soulmate in each other.

MANAGEMENT – LIT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

MANAGERS – ADAM KOLBRENNER

FINANCIER – SKYDANCE MEDIA

PRODUCERS – LIT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, SKYDANCE MEDIA

HERE COME THE BANDITS

Ethan Dawes

Mickey Bradley, a wildly talented minor league baseball player in his early twenties who returns home to Los Angeles after an injury and coaches a little league team full of misfits who remind him why he fell in love with baseball in the first place. And theres a sweet romance in there too.

PRODUCERS – CORDUROY ENTERTAINMENT, MAKEREADY, WAFFLE IRON ENTERTAINMENT

PLUSH

Alexandra Skarsgard

Sex, money, and one schoolyard fad that took a nation by storm. Based on the true story of Ty Warner, the enigmatic entrepreneur behind a ‘90s toy craze that sparked madness, murder, and a billion-dollar empire.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – JESSICA KANTOR, GRACE ROYER

MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – HANNAH OZER

TOWERS

Aaron Rabin

A businessman’s obsession with his competitor leads him down a rabbit hole of self-discovery, fantasy, and delusion

MANAGEMENT – MXN ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – MICHELLE KNUDSEN

PRODUCERS – 1.21 PICTURES

TRESPASSER

Gabe Hobson

A father and daughter living in remote isolation must fight for survival after aliens arrive seeking revenge for killing one of their own.

FINANCIER – ENDEAVOR CONTENT

PRODUCERS – FULLY FORMED ENTERTAINMENT, JASON FUCHS

UNCLE WICK

Gabe Delahaye

An action comedy wherein Benji Stone, a lovable but deeply unpopular sixteen year old, is pulled into an international assassination plot by his uncle, a retired undercover assassin charged with babysitting Benji for the weekend.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – EMERSON DAVIS, JENNY MARYASIS

MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – AARON KAPLAN, MICHAEL WILSON

FINANCIER – AMAZON STUDIOS

PRODUCERS – FIELD TRIP PRODUCTIONS

WHAT IF?

Alvaro Garcia Lecuona

An unassertive seventeen year old turns his high school on its head when he asks out his crush, a transgender classmate.

AGENCY – AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

AGENTS – HALLE MARINER, LUCY TASHMAN

MANAGEMENT – VISION ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – ANDRES BUDNIK, VICTOR RODRIGUEZ

FINANCIER – MGM, ORION

PRODUCERS – ANDREW LAUREN PRODUCTIONS, KILLER FILMS

7 Votes

BELLA

Jason Markarian

Set against the backdrop of an unprecedented crime wave that gripped New York City in the 80s, a hyper-stylized action thriller about a cop’s daughter who, after her father clings to life following an assassination attempt, goes on a rampage to unearth her father’s assassin and weed out deep-rooted corruption in the NYPD.

AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS – DAVID BOXERBAUM, PARKER DAVIS

MANAGEMENT – HEROES AND VILLAINS ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – MARKUS GOERG, AARON LIPSETT

DUST

Karrie Crouse

A young mother in 1930s Oklahoma is convinced that her family is threatened and takes drastic steps to keep them safe.

AGENCY – CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

AGENTS – JAY BAKER

MANAGEMENT – ANONYMOUS CONTENT

MANAGERS – BARD DORROS

FINANCIER – SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES

PRODUCERS – MAD DOG FILMS

FRENEMY

Ariel Sayegh

A chronicle of the infamous Lindsay Lohan/Paris Hilton feud of 2004-2006 over who would be Britney Spears’ best friend.

AGENCY – PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – MELISA BALOGLU, OLIVIA FALLETTI, SAM FISCHER, MARK ROSS

GABI SEEMS DIFFERENT

Victoria Bata

After spending several years recovering from a devastating car crash that pulled her out of the spotlight, Gabi, a famous pop star, gets ready to perform again for the first time. But with the pressure mounting and her memory failing her, the young woman begins to doubt who she really is — and if Gabi really survived the crash at all.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – ANNA FLICKINGER

MANAGEMENT – MANAGEMENT 360

MANAGERS – JENNA SARKIN

GENERATION LEAP

John Sonntag, Thomas Sonntag

After a global pandemic causes NASA to send a crew of astronauts into deep space to find another habitable planet, the crew is unexpectedly awoken from hypersleep and must survive a mysterious new threat that comes from the future generations they sought to save, and the one place they never expected – Earth.

AGENCY – THE GERSH AGENCY

AGENTS – ERIC GARFINKEL, DANNY TOTH

MANAGEMENT – BELLEVUE PRODUCTIONS

MANAGERS – JOHN ZAOZIRNY

PRODUCERS – ATLAS ENTERTAINMENT

GET LITE

Eric Gross

Saunders, a headstrong Bronx teenager, is caught between his love of Litefeet subway dancing and his strict father’s insistence on becoming an engineer. After he finagles his way onto a ragtag Litefeet crew, he’s exposed to an electrifying new world as well as a new crush. Now he has to decide who and what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to compete in the biggest dance competition of the year: Kingdome.

AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS – DAVID BOXERBAUM, PARKER DAVIS

MANAGEMENT – LIT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

MANAGERS – ADAM KOLBRENNER, KENDRICK TAN

PRODUCERS – Bill Karesh

GOOD CHANCE

Tricia Lee

A feisty transgender teen helps a church-going, undocumented Asian woman escape deportation, and they form an unlikely friendship that helps them heal the rifts in their own families.

MANAGEMENT – FOURWARD

MANAGERS – JON LEVIN, SEAN WOODS

PRODUCERS – JANET YANG PRODUCTIONS, JBF ENTERTAINMENT

HANDSOME STRANGER

Greg Navarro

Based on the incredible true story of serial killer Paul John Knowles and the week he spent with British journalist Sandy Fawkes in the midst of a murderous killing spree.

MANAGEMENT – EPICENTER

MANAGERS – ALLARD CANTOR, ANASTASIYA KUKHTAREVA, JARROD MURRAY

PRODUCERS – AFFILIATED PICTURES

I.S.S.

Nick Shafir

At any given moment in time there are roughly six astronauts living on the International Space Station (ISS). The station itself is divided into two segments one half Russian, one half American. When a world war event occurs on Earth, America and Russia find themselves on opposing sides. As such, both nations secretly contact their astronauts aboard the ISS and give them instructions to take control of the station by any means necessary. The six astronauts must each secretly choose between their friendships with each other and their allegiance to their country.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – CHARLES FERRARO, MICHAEL SAUVAGE

MANAGEMENT – ZERO GRAVITY MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS – CAMERON CUBBISON

FINANCIER – LD ENTERTAINMENT

PRODUCERS – LD ENTERTAINMENT

MARGOT

Emily Adams

Annie Mills has always known Margot Ellison to be two things: her best friend and a devout Mormon. But as high school graduation nears and Margot starts to crave change, the girls must grapple with the fear that growing up might require growing alone.

MANAGEMENT – MXN ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – TRACY KOPULSKY

PRODUCERS – CANARY HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

THE PEAK

Arthur Hills

A troubled young surgeon travels to a desolate peak to climb the mountain where her father suffered a mental breakdown years earlier, only to realize halfway up the rock wall that she might be subject to the same fate.

AGENCY – WME ENTERTAINMENT

AGENTS – NICK HOAGLAND, PHILLIP RASKIND, PERRY WEITZNER

REALITY

Heather Quinn

A woman abruptly discovers nothing she’s known until now is real, and she must recover the truth in order to save the rest of the country, still trapped inside of the lie.

MANAGEMENT – WRIT LARGE

MANAGERS – COURTNEY CONWELL

RUBY

Kat Wood

After her husband is attacked, assassin Ruby is lured into the open to hunt down those responsible, leading her back to the boss who wants to keep her in the fold at any cost.

AGENCY – VERVE TALENT AND LITERARY AGENCY

AGENTS – DAVID BOXERBAUM, PAMELA GOLDSTEIN

FINANCIER – AMAZON STUDIOS

PRODUCERS – 87 NORTH

TIN ROOF RUSTED

Michelle Harper

When two life-long best friends discover that they’re both pregnant, they promise to embark on their journey together. But with the constant pressure of outsiders, the two struggle midst personal differences and must re-learn that what connected them as children can still be their glue as adults.

AGENCY – UNITED TALENT AGENCY

AGENTS – BILL ZOTTI

MANAGEMENT – KAPLAN/PERRONE ENTERTAINMENT

MANAGERS – AARON KAPLAN, SEAN PERRONE

FINANCIER – TRISTAR

PRODUCERS – JAX MEDIA

WAR FACE

Mitchell Lafortune

A female U.S. Army Special Agent is sent to a remote, all-male outpost in Afghanistan to investigate accusations of war crimes. But when a series of mysterious events jeopardize her mission and the unit’s sanity, she must find the courage to survive something far more sinister.

AGENCY – AGENCY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

AGENTS – DEBBIE DEUBLE HILL, MIKE GOLDBERG

MANAGEMENT – CAVALRY MEDIA

MANAGERS – MATT DELPIANO, BARNEY SLOBODIN

PRODUCERS – CALVARY MEDIA

THE WOMEN OF ROUTE 40

Erin Kathleen

A struggling single mother must confront dangerous forces – and sins of her past – when her world collides with that of a serial killer. Inspired by the true story of Delaware’s only serial murderer, the Route 40 killer.

AGENCY – THE GERSH AGENCY

AGENTS – MARK HARTOGSOHN, ALICE LAWSON, FRANK WULIGER

MANAGEMENT – JEN AU MANAGEMENT

MANAGERS – JENNIFER AU

PRODUCERS – PHANTOM FOUR FILMS

YOM KIPPUR

Brett Melnick

After getting high on the night of Yom Kippur, three distant cousins wake up with muddled minds and empty stomachs as they find themselves in the middle of a kidnapping and a major drug ring.

MANAGEMENT- GRANDVIEW

MANAGERS – FAISAL KANAAN