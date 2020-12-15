‘The Bachelorette’s Men Tell All Special, ‘The Voice’ Split Monday Ratings Win

The Bachelorette “Men Tell All” special episodes and the first part of The Voice season finale shared the top spot Monday in the primetime ratings.

At ABC, the two-hour Bachelorette special (1.0, 3.87M) hit season lows as the men spilled the tea amid trying to win the heart of Tayshia. This was a lead-in to the 20/20 news special The Shot: Race For the Vaccine (0.4, 1.80M).

NBC served the first part of a two-art season finale of The Voice (1.0, 7.64M), up two tenths up from last week and the night’s most-watched show. The new medical drama Nurses (0.6, 3.67M) also saw a boost compared with last week’s premiere. NBC’s final numbers will likely be adjusted due to local NFL preemptions.

CBS’ Monday night ticked down with The Neighborhood (0.6, 5.15M), Bob Hearts Abishola (0.5, 4.74M) and a new episode of Bull (0.4, 5.10M). Meanwhile, All Rise (0.4, 4.02M) held steady.

A fresh episode of L.A.’s Finest (0.3, 1.23M) at Fox was on par with last week, while Cosmos (0.2, 842,000) took a two-tenths hit.

Elsewhere, The CW kicked off its the evening with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020 (0.1, 516K) followed by a repeat of Whose Line Is It Anyway?