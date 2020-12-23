‘The Bachelorette’ Season Finale Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘NeXt’ Ends Steady

The 16th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette ended Tuesday with Tayshia finding love… or something close to it. The second part of the reality dating competition’s finale delivered a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.24 million viewers, matching Monday’s part one and topping the night in the demo.

ABC won the night in both viewers and the demo with its big two-hour finale, which was followed by a special episode of Supermarket Sweep (0.5, 2.23M) which matched season lows.

It was game show night at CBS with a special primetime edition of The Price Is Right (0.7, 5.19M), which nearly matched The Bachelorette‘s audience. Fellow special Let’s Make a Deal (0.6, 4.23M) followed.

Fox aired the two-hour series finale of NeXt, which averaged a 0.2 in the demo matching Monday night’s penultimate episode. The first hour netted 1.08 million viewers, dropping in the second hour to 965,000 viewers.

The CW managed to hold steady with Swamp Thing (0.1, 607,000) and Tell Me a Story (0.1, 348K).