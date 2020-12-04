‘The A Word’ Autism Drama Based On Israeli Format In Works At NBC From Arika Mittman & Keshet

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development The A Word, a drama based on the Israeli series Yellow Peppers, from writer Arika Mittman (Paradise Lost), Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Keshet Broadcasting and July August Prods.’ Yellow Peppers, created by Keren Margalit, ran for two seasons in Israel between 2010-14. It has spawned several format adaptations to date, including the British version, The A Word, which has aired two seasons on BBC. Keshet Studios, the LA-based division of the Israeli media firm, and Universal TV, part of Universal Studio Group, set out to develop a U.S. broadcast incarnation of the Israeli show last year.

Written by Mittman, The A Word is a character drama that explores a family’s emotional journey of raising their young son with autism.

Mittman executive produces with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, along with Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, Alon Shtruzman for Keshet International and Karni Ziv for Keshet Broadcasting. Margalit also serves as an executive producer on the project.

This development season, Mittman also executive produces The System, a drama from writer Elaine Del Valle, with Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman executive producing and the series’ co-star Andrea Navedo executive producing and potentially starring. The project is in the works at CBS.

Mitmann most recently staffed on La Brea, also for NBC and Keshet Studios, and was previously showrunner on Paradise Lost and co-showrunner on Timeless. She has also written on Dexter and Elementary. Mittman is repped by Verve, Todd Feldman of The Feldman Co. and Gregg Gellman of Morris Yorn.