The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards Winners List: Charli D’Amelio, Will Smith & Sarah Cooper Among Honorees

The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards honored the best of online entertainment Saturday night with its virtual ceremony. While the annual ceremony seeks to honor accomplishments in the realm of digital entertainment, Hollywood’s own Will Smith received a prize in the crossover category.
Among the evening’s winners of the evening, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni and UNHhhh hosts Katya and Trixie Mattel, were Charli D’Amelio and David Dobrik. Also taking home Streamy Awards on Saturday were Marques Brownlee, James Charles, Hasan Piker and Sarah Cooper.
In addition to major wins for MrBeast, the 10th annual Streamy Awards featured a number of performances and appearances by Lilly Singh, Lewis Capaldi and Patrick Starrr. Highlights included a round up of videos and creators inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and a performance of Doja Cat’s “Say So.”
The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders, Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.
See the winners list for the 2020 Streamy Awards below and watch the ceremony here.
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year
MrBeast
Show of the Year
Instant Influencer • James Charles
International
Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator
Charli D’Amelio
Collaboration
David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!
Crossover
Will Smith
First Person
Emma Chamberlain
Live Streamer
NICKMERCS
SHOW AWARDS
Indie Series
Chris and Jack
Live Series
Verzuz
Live Special
MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament
Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier
Unscripted Series
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated
Jaiden Animations
Beauty
James Charles
Comedy
Sarah Cooper
Commentary
ContraPoints
Dance
BFunk
Documentary
The Secret Life of Lele Pons
Fashion and Style
Wisdom Kaye
Food
Tabitha Brown
Gaming
Dream
Health and Wellness
Chloe Ting
Kids and Family
Ryan’s World
Learning and Education
Mark Rober
Lifestyle
Larray
News
HasanAbi
Sports
Ryan García
Technology
Marques Brownlee
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography
Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon
Editing
Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul
Visual and Special Effects
Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals
Writing
CalebCity – CalebCity
