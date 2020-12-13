The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards Winners List: Charli D’Amelio, Will Smith & Sarah Cooper Among Honorees

The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards honored the best of online entertainment Saturday night with its virtual ceremony. While the annual ceremony seeks to honor accomplishments in the realm of digital entertainment, Hollywood’s own Will Smith received a prize in the crossover category.

Among the evening’s winners of the evening, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni and UNHhhh hosts Katya and Trixie Mattel, were Charli D’Amelio and David Dobrik. Also taking home Streamy Awards on Saturday were Marques Brownlee, James Charles, Hasan Piker and Sarah Cooper.

In addition to major wins for MrBeast, the 10th annual Streamy Awards featured a number of performances and appearances by Lilly Singh, Lewis Capaldi and Patrick Starrr. Highlights included a round up of videos and creators inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and a performance of Doja Cat’s “Say So.”

The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders, Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.

See the winners list for the 2020 Streamy Awards below and watch the ceremony here.

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year

MrBeast

Show of the Year

Instant Influencer • James Charles

International

Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator

Charli D’Amelio

Collaboration

David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!

Crossover

Will Smith

First Person

Emma Chamberlain

Live Streamer

NICKMERCS

SHOW AWARDS

Indie Series

Chris and Jack

Live Series

Verzuz

Live Special

MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament

Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty ‎

Scripted Series

A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier

Unscripted Series

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated

Jaiden Animations

Beauty

James Charles

Comedy

Sarah Cooper

Commentary

ContraPoints

Dance

BFunk

Documentary

The Secret Life of Lele Pons

Fashion and Style

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Tabitha Brown

Gaming

Dream

Health and Wellness

Chloe Ting

Kids and Family

Ryan’s World

Learning and Education

Mark Rober

Lifestyle

Larray

News

HasanAbi

Sports

Ryan García

Technology

Marques Brownlee

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography

Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

Editing

Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul

Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals

Writing

CalebCity – CalebCity