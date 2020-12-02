‘Texas 6’ Renewed For Season 2 On CBS All Access

CBS All Access has called a new play for the football-themed docuseries Texas 6. The streamer said this morning that the unscripted show earned a Season 2 renewal less than a week after its premiere.

Created by Jared Christopher (Titletown, TX), follows the Greyhounds, a high school 6-man football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee as they attempt a three-peat for the 6-Man Football State Championship. While football remains the spine of Strawn, TX, the series ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field.

The first three episodes of Texas 6 premiered on Thanksgiving Day, and new episodes will be available on-demand on Thursdays beginning this week. The Season 1 finale will bow on New Year’s Eve. Watch a trailer for the inaugural season below.

When the show was announced in October, Julie McNamara, EVP and Head of Programming at CBS All Access, said: “Jared has uncovered an emotional and riveting story of perseverance, sportsmanship and grit, set in the little-known world of six-man football. His commitment to and devotion to the subject and individuals is apparent from the first scene.”

ViacomCBS confirmed in September that CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+ early next year but didn’t give a specific date.

