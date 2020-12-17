Tenderfoot TV & Crooked Media Launch Political Podcast ‘Gaining Ground: The New Georgia’

EXCLUSIVE: Journalists Rembert Browne and Jewel are to co-host a podcast examining the political forces at work in Georgia responsible for the state flipping blue.

The pair are fronting Gaining Ground: The New Georgia, which comes from Atlanta Monster producer and Pod Save America producer Crooked Media, in association with Cadence 13.

The series comes ahead of the Georgia runoffs, which will determine who takes hold of the Senate. The show, which launches December 17 and runs through January 12, will put listeners on the ground in the state alongside the key organizers, voters, and voices that made history in the 2020 Presidential race.

Tenderfoot TV is an Atlanta-based company and Crooked Media was set up by a trio of former Obama staffers. Browne is a writer from Atlanta who previously wrote for Grantland and covered the uprising in Ferguson. He is an exec producer and writer on the series. Wicker is an Atlanta native and culture reporter who recently worked with Spotify to curate 30 stories honoring songs and women for Black History Month. She is also a writer on the series.

“With the nation following Georgia’s next move so closely, it was important to us that this project be made in Georgia, by Georgia — and not just about Georgia,” said Browne. “This is not a vanity project. Never that. What it is — both a time capsule and a piece of storytelling that we hope only adds to the energy of driving Georgia voters to the polls for the senate runoffs, which will ultimately change the trajectory of politics in this country.”