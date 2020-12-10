Public School Teachers Drama From Bridget Carpenter & PatMa In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Teachable, a drama series from writer-producer Bridget Carpenter (Westworld), Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Prods. and CBS Studios where Carpenter and PatMa are based.

Written by Carpenter based on the novel “Adequate Yearly Progress” by Roxana Elden, Teachable revolves around a group of dedicated, caring teachers and administrators who take on the extraordinary task of confronting the absurd bureaucracies of the American public school system while working to inspire a new generation of students.

Carpenter executive produces with PatMa’s Tassler, Di Novi and Joan Boorstein.

Carpenter was developer, executive producer and showrunner of 11.22.63, Hulu/Bad Robot’s Emmy-nominated limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. She served as co-executive producer on all five seasons of NBC’s Friday Night Lights, as a co-executive producer on NBC’s Parenthood and as a consulting producer on HBO/Bad Robot’s Westworld and wrote.

For the past several years, Carpenter has been based at CBS Studios, landing pilot orders at CBS for The Get and Cagney and Lacey.

At CBS, Teachable joins PatMa’s high-profile comedy How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, inspired by TikTok star Sarah Cooper’s book, which also is in development. Additionally, the company has CBS drama pilot Ways & Means starring Patrick Dempsey.