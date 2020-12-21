Taylor Swift Scores Second No. 1 Album Of 2020 With ‘Evermore’

Around this time last year, we saw Taylor Swift appear in Cats and she was preparing for the world premiere of her documentary Miss Americana at Sundance. This year, the pop star sees continued success — in a pandemic no less — with the release of not one, but two albums with the latest, evermore debuting at the top of the Billboard 200, making it her second No. 1 album of 2020.

The December release of evermore took audiences by surprise and according to Billboard, earned 329,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 17. The album is a companion to Swift’s folklore which dropped earlier this year in August.

Evermore marks Swift’s No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and, as mentioned, the second No. 1 album of 2020. Swift is the first woman to score two No. 1’s on the Billboard 200 chart in 2020. BTS also scored two number ones with Be and Map of the Soul: 7 (March 7).YoungBoy Never Broke Again also scored two No. 1’s with Top and 38 Baby 2.