Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Release Of New Album ‘Evermore’ With Music & Video Arriving Tonight

Beth Garrabrant Via Twitter

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a social media announcement this morning that she will release new album Evermore tonight at midnight ET, along with a video for new song “Willow.” Swift tweeted that she will log on to YouTube for the midnight premiere to answer questions about the album, which she described as a “sister” album to her recently released folklore.

“To put it plainly,” Swift wrote, “we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

The “we” refers to Swift and her folklore collaborators: cowriters and coproducers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner of The National. The new album also includes a song with Haim called “No Body, No Crime,” and a duet with Bon Iver as the title track. The song “Coney Island” features Dessner’s The National as her backing band.

“I’ve never done this before,” Swift continued in her series of tweets (see them below). “In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

