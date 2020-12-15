Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Woody McClain Joins ‘The Harder They Fall’; Luke Barnett Lands ‘Jacir’ & ‘Whose Child’ – Film Casting Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Content Is King’: Taryn Manning & Vanessa Rubio Among Contributors For Doc About Working During The Pandemic

(L-R) Taryn Manning, Vanessa Rubio, Austin Pendleton and Alexander James Rodriguez Mega; AP

EXCLUSIVE: Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Vanessa Rubio (Cobra Kai), Austin Pendleton (My Cousin Vinny), Alexander James Rodriguez (Missing Link), Jeremy Luke (This is Us) and Anthony and James Gaudioso (The Duke) are among the talking heads set for documentary Content Is King, about how actors have adjusted their outputs during the pandemic.

Actor-director Jaime Zevallos (Cloak & Dagger) is in production on the film, which will look at how actors are increasingly becoming multi-hyphenates and turning to social media platforms to create their own narratives.

Freddy Giorlando (Adulthood), Paul Tully (11:55) and Leila Almas Rose (Blue Bloods) join Zevallos on the producing team alongside Sony TV development executive Jason Kyle. Executive producer is Rob Simmons (Last Call).

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad