Taraji P. Henson Making Feature Film Directorial Debut With Bron Studios’ ‘Two-Faced’

Oscar nominated and Golden Globe winning actress Taraji P. Henson is making her feature directorial debut the Bron Studios’ drama Two-Faced in which she’ll also star.

Two-Faced, written by Cat Wilkins, follows Joy, a Black high school senior whose chances to attend the college of her dreams are threatened by her wildly popular and charismatic school principal, Jerald, after she confronts him with evidence of his racist past. With the help of her friends, Joy sets out to expose Jerald for who he truly is but quickly learns that he is not above waging all-out-war against the students trying to take him down. Henson will play Gina Robinson, Joy’s mother.

Wilkins recently graduated from the MFA Screenwriting Program at UCLA. Her Two-Faced screenplay won first place in the feature comedy category at the 2020 UCLA Screenwriters Showcase. Henson and her TPH Entertainment will produce with Aaron L. Gilbert (Bombshell, Joker, Fences) on behalf of Bron, Tim Story (Ride Along franchise, Think Like a Man franchise, Tom & Jerry) on behalf of The Story Company and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett (Coach Carter, Wild Hogs). EPs are Wilkins, Christine Conley and Trent Hubbard.

Said Henson: “After two decades spent in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to finally jump behind it for my feature directorial debut! What first attracted me to this project was Joy – she is the character I needed to see in films growing up, but never had. It’s important that stories be told from a woman’s point of view and partnering with Bron Studios and the amazingly talented Tim Story – both who use their platforms to help elevate women and people of color – feels like the perfect match. I can’t wait to bring this hilariously heartfelt script by Cat Wilkins to life!”

Added Gilbert: “Taraji is an important voice in the world and Bron is thrilled to support her directorial debut, of a script from Cat Wilkins, that through its comedic elements examines race and culture in America. We also look forward to working with Taraji’s long-time collaborator Tim Story and the rest of the team behind the film.”

Said Story: “I could not be more excited to support one of the most talented people I have ever known. Taraji and I have done three movies together and I knew it was only a matter of time before she would make this leap to directing and I am honored to produce this film along with Bron Studios. Taraji is like family to me and I cannot wait for everyone to see her directorial vision of this hilarious script by Cat Wilkins brought to the screen.”

BRON Releasing and UTA Independent Film Group will oversee film sales and distribution.

Henson won a Golden Globe in 2016 in the Best Actress TV Series Drama category for her turn on Fox’s Empire. She was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Oscars in 2009 for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She’s also a 2017 SAG Ensemble winner for the feature Hidden Figures. Henson directed the 2020 episode “Come Undone” of Empire. Her Executive Producer feature credits include No Good Deed, Proud Mary and What Men Want.

She is represented by M88, UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and The Lede Company. Wilkins is represented by UTA and Echo Lake Entertainment. Story and The Story Company are repped by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and The Collins Jackson Agency.