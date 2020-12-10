‘Swiss Family Robinson’ TV Remake In The Works At Disney+

Jon M. Chu is overseeing a television remake of Swiss Family Robinson for Disney+. Outlander’s Ron Moore is writing and exec producing.

The series, which is based on the 1960 film of the same name, follows a shipwrecked family who build a home on a deserted island.

The film, which came out in 1960, starred John Mills, James MacArthur and Dorothy McGuire and was directed by Ken Annakin.

It followed a family from Switzerland who escape the Napoleonic Wars to relocate to a colony in New Guinea and their ship is attacked by pirates and they end up on an uninhabited island.

It was announced by Disney’s Dana Walden as part of the company’s four-hour investor presentation alongside other development titles including a TV adaptation of Beauty and The Beast and Percy Jackson & The Olympians.

It is the latest Disney project for the Crazy Rich Asians director, who is also helming the pilot for Disney+ series Willow with Warwick Davis.

The series is produced by Twentieth and Chu’s company Bravery Lake.