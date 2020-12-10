Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Susan Rice Exiting Netflix Board Effective Jan. 20 For Biden Administration Post

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Julia Roberts To Star In & EP Apple Limited Series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'
Read the full story

Susan Rice Exiting Netflix Board Effective Jan. 20 For Biden Administration Post

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Susan Rice, the former U.S. National Security Advisor and Ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, will exit the board of Netflix to join the Biden administration.

“We are grateful to Susan Rice for her many contributions on our board and congratulate her on her return to public service,” said Netflix chairman and co-CEO Reed Hastings.

A person familiar with the situation said Rice, who was appointed to the Netflix board of directors in March of 2018, will be leaving effective Jan. 20.

As the President-elect continues to fill out his administration, he announced Thursday he has picked Rice to run the White House Domestic Policy Council, overseeing a large part of his agenda.

In August, Rice sparked speculation by selling some shares of the streaming giant. She was rumored to be one of then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s candidates for running mate. A spokeswoman for Rice said at the time the sale had been previously planned and was unrelated.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad