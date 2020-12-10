Susan Rice Exiting Netflix Board Effective Jan. 20 For Biden Administration Post

Susan Rice, the former U.S. National Security Advisor and Ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, will exit the board of Netflix to join the Biden administration.

“We are grateful to Susan Rice for her many contributions on our board and congratulate her on her return to public service,” said Netflix chairman and co-CEO Reed Hastings.

A person familiar with the situation said Rice, who was appointed to the Netflix board of directors in March of 2018, will be leaving effective Jan. 20.

As the President-elect continues to fill out his administration, he announced Thursday he has picked Rice to run the White House Domestic Policy Council, overseeing a large part of his agenda.

In August, Rice sparked speculation by selling some shares of the streaming giant. She was rumored to be one of then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s candidates for running mate. A spokeswoman for Rice said at the time the sale had been previously planned and was unrelated.